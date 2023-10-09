Honor Black history all year long with this set of printable Black scientist posters. We partnered with Ward’s Science and professional book illustrator Kim Holt to create these original works of art featuring four accomplished scientists. They are truly frame-worthy!

How can I use the posters?

Hang them on your walls to brighten your space.

Project them on a screen to use as conversation starters.

Use them to honor Black History Month in February!

Teach students about important scientists in history throughout the school year.

Take a peek at these beautiful Black scientist posters:

Emmett Chappelle

We Are Teachers/Illustrated by Kim Holt

Emmett Chappelle was an accomplished biochemist and astrochemist. Impressively, he was responsible for creating a method for detecting life on Mars and registered 14 patents in the United States for his work.

Mae Jemison, MD

We Are Teachers/Illustrated by Kim Holt

Mae Jemison is an amazing astronaut and physician. Notably, she was the first Black woman to travel to space, in 1993, aboard the Endeavour Space Shuttle.

George Washington Carver

We Are Teachers/Illustrated by Kim Holt

George Washington Carver was an agricultural chemist. He developed alternative crops such as peanuts and sweet potatoes that changed the future of agriculture.

Shirley Ann Jackson, PhD

We Are Teachers/Illustrated by Kim Holt

Shirley Ann Jackson is a physicist. She conducted incredible research that led to the development of the fax machine, fiber-optic cells, caller ID, and more.

Get Your Free Printable Black Scientist Posters



We Are Teachers

About the Illustrator

Kim Holt was born in Brooklyn, New York. Her passion for art and drawing started at an early age, fueled by her family’s love for the arts. Living directly across from the Brooklyn Museum was a blessing and an inspiration that greatly influenced her artistic path. Kim’s main goal as an artist is to create images that bring back memories and create pictures that make children wish they were inside the scenes. She currently resides in the D.C. area with her husband and two dogs, Sugar and Spice. Follow Kim on Instagram or visit her website.