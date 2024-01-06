



Chicago Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a fractured jaw Friday night, the club announced Saturday.

Bedard left the Blackhawks’ 4–2 road loss after being hit by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period. As Bedard crossed the blue line into the offensive zone, Smith delivered a hit that struck Chicago’s young star in the head area.

The 18-year-old rookie, who became the youngest player in NHL history to be named to the All-Star Game on Thursday, has been a bright spot in Chicago’s disappointing season.

Blackhawks center Connor Bedard will miss at least one week of action due to a broken jaw. Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Bedard leads the Blackhawks with 15 goals and 18 assists (33 points) in 39 games. He must sit out at least one week, per the league’s injured reserve requirement.

The club also announced that forward Nick Foligno also has been placed on IR after suffering a broken finger in Friday night’s loss.

The Blackhawks will look to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Calgary Flames on Sunday at the United Center. The Blackhawks have the second-fewest points (24) in the NHL with a 11–26–2 record.







