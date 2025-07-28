Image: Supplied

Blacklane, the global chauffeur service, has introduced Rolls-Royce models as a new Platinum Class option, initially in Dubai.

This marks the first time Rolls-Royce vehicles have been added to the company’s platform, signalling an acceleration of Blacklane’s investment and expansion across the Middle East.

The launch of Platinum Class follows other recent strategic growth initiatives in the region.

Blacklane added Mercedes Benz EQEs in March

Earlier this year in March, Blacklane added a fleet of all-electric Mercedes Benz EQEs to its platform in Dubai, enhancing its First Class service, which has been established in the city since 2023.

Further expansion in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) includes the rollout of Lucid advanced electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia and the commencement of new operations in Kuwait.

Dr Jens Wohltorf, co-founder and CEO of Blacklane, stated, “2025 has been a year of milestones for Blacklane in the GCC and we are hitting new achievements in luxury mobility month after month. Dubai is a city of opportunity and a fitting home for the first ever Rolls-Royce cars on our platform.”

He added that the investment is “raising demand and excitement for first-class chauffeur services across the Middle East.”

The new Platinum Class features Ghost Series II Rolls-Royce vehicles, distinguished by Blacklane’s signature two-tone black and white exterior.

These cars are complemented by a new team of professional chauffeurs, onboarded by Blacklane for their experience with prestigious cars and further trained at the Blacklane Chauffeur Academy in Dubai.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II cars are now available for pre-booked journeys, including airport transfers, and for immediate hailing from select locations in Dubai.

