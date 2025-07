(Reuters) -Asset manager BlackRock Inc is in talks with Saudi Aramco to divest its stake in the leasing rights of a natural gas pipeline network back to the state oil major, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The stake, which BlackRock acquired in 2021, is likely to be worth billions of dollars, according to the report.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)