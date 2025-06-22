BlackSky plans new satellite network for large-scale AI-driven Earth observation



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 17, 2025













BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has announced a major expansion of its satellite constellation with the addition of a new class of multispectral, wide-area imaging satellites. The forthcoming system, known as AROS, will complement the company’s existing Gen-3 constellation by enabling rapid digital mapping, navigation, maritime surveillance, and 3D digital twin applications at scale.





The AROS satellites are being engineered to meet increasing demand for high-frequency, country and region-scale data collection, particularly in support of AI-powered geospatial analytics. Designed to bridge the capability gap left by aging legacy satellites with declining collection capacity, AROS will deliver faster, more affordable imaging services optimized for AI and dynamic analytics.





“As legacy satellites approach end-of-life, we see a critical opportunity to address market needs-not just in performance and agility-but also in affordability and AI-readiness. As confirmed through active customer and partner engagement, BlackSky is meeting the modern demands of governments and commercial users who need persistent visibility over very large areas, fast,” said Brian O’Toole, BlackSky CEO.





The new AROS constellation will integrate with BlackSky’s Spectra AI platform, delivering near-real-time tasking and analytics. This hybrid system will combine wide-area search with targeted site monitoring, enabling advanced maritime tracking and other high-priority missions such as Golden Dome operations. Optical inter-satellite links will support low-latency data transfer and tasking.





Key innovations in AROS build on Gen-3 technologies and include high-resolution multispectral imaging, a proprietary data pipeline for real-time and retrospective analysis, and superior cost efficiency that enables routine broad-area imaging without sacrificing quality or revisit frequency.





AROS has been in development for two years and played a key role in BlackSky’s acquisition of satellite manufacturer LeoStella. The vertically integrated production capability strengthens BlackSky’s ability to rapidly deploy new space assets, continuing a track record proven by the recent rapid launch and commissioning of two Gen-3 satellites.





BlackSky expects the first AROS satellites to launch as early as 2027, expanding its capabilities to deliver fast, flexible, and scalable space-based intelligence across a wide range of sectors.





