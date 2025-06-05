One of Hollywood’s closest friendships appears to be coming to an end. Blake Lively and Taylor Swift, who were once nearly inseparable, are said to have parted ways. Blake Lively is reportedly out of Taylor Swift’s inner circle following a feud over Lively’s legal troubles with co-star Justin Baldoni.

They once had a close-knit friendship, and now there are rumors circulating that Taylor Swift had cut ties with the actor.

Is Blake Lively seeking revenge or just moving on?

The actress is replacing the pop star with a new group of “real people” to demonstrate her continued dominance in Hollywood. Blake Lively wants to show Taylor what she’s been missing by forming a new friend group and exacting some quiet revenge, as per a report by Mandatory.

She is rebuilding her inner circle because of her “bitterness” toward the pop icon. The “friend” claims that Blake Lively is making this move in retaliation against Taylor Swift for kicking her from the group, as quoted in a report by Mandatory.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s inner circle says she’s wondering when Travis Kelce will pop the question, is a ring coming soon?

Live Events

Why did Blake Lively and Taylor Swift fall out?

Blake Lively has lost a lot as a result of the personal and professional turmoil. Taylor Swift and Blake Lively became friends in 2015 and have remained close ever since.That is, until Taylor Swift became embroiled in the legal drama involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. In 2024, the latter filed a lawsuit against her co-star, alleging harassment.

Who’s in Blake Lively’s new friend circle?

Blake Lively is currently working to reestablish her social network and this includes Karlie Kloss, Emily Blunt, Florence Welch, Salma Hayek, and Gigi Hadid.

The actor emphasizes how important it is to surround herself with real people. Blake’s not crying over spilled champagne, as per a report by RadarOnline. Although her new girl squad doesn’t consist of pop stars, it is genuine, and she currently needs that support.

The friend went on to explain that the actress prefers to surround herself with trustworthy individuals. Blake Lively wants to “form more prominent relationships and wants to show Swift that “she is still a Hollywood heavyweight,” reports claimed.

FAQs

Did Taylor Swift really dump Blake Lively?

According to reports, their friendship cooled after Blake’s legal drama made headlines.

Does Blake Lively want to get back at Taylor?

A source claims Blake wants to prove she’s thriving without Swift’s support.

