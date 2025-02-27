After sinking a 94-foot putt during the Texas Tech Red Raiders’ men’s basketball game on Monday, senior student Blake Porter received more good news on Thursday — his tuition will be covered for next fall.

Porter participated in an on-court putt challenge during the Red Raiders loss against the No. 4-ranked Houston Cougars. He took the shot with the ball placed on the baseline then watched it roll the length of the court into a small hole.

Porter then hopped around in celebration and connected on a shoulder bump with Kansas City Chiefs star and Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes, who was sitting courtside.

In an appearance on NBC’s “TODAY,” he told the show that he initially received Apple headphones, an iPad and a cooler. Porter nearly recreated the shot on the show, missing by inches twice.

Mahomes then surprised Porter with a video informing him that Texas Tech athletics would be paying his tuition next Fall.

In addition, the quarterback said that Adidas and he would make Porter an honorary member of Team Mahomes, Mahomes’ NIL initiative with Texas Tech. The inaugural class was announced in August with six student-athletes part of it.

“So we’ll be sending a nice care package your way to support your golf game,” Mahomes said.

The announcement left Porter shocked and his mother speechless. Porter is studying finance and plans to attend grad school next year.