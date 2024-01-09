Opinion

Source: People YouTube

Rumors are swirling that the marriage of the country music star Blake Shelton and his fellow singer Gwen Stefani is on the rocks after they rang in the new year separately.

Shelton And Stefani Rumors

Yahoo News reported that while Shelton and Stefani had been planning to ring in 2024 together, they ended up doing so separately, with him performing during New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on CBS while she sang on. December 31 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” an insider close to the couple warned. “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”

This comes after Shelton revealed last month that he wants “to either cut back or stop drinking altogether.”

“Some say Gwen doesn’t really like him boozing, and this was a gesture to appease his wife,” the insider added.

Shelton and Stefani met back in 2015 while working on the NBC talk show “The Voice, and they married in Oklahoma back in 2021.

“The honeymoon period didn’t last all that long,” the source alleged, adding that Stefani was recently “hurt” by Shelton’s lack of support for her work projects on Instagram.

“They’ve been fighting,” the insider concluded. “Gwen and Blake are leading separate lives. It’s very sad, but the writing seems to be on the wall for their marriage.”

Related: You’ll Love Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani’s Tasty Christmas Tradition

Stefani’s Life In Oklahoma

This also comes after Stefani claimed to be loving life in Oklahoma.

“Going to Oklahoma [and] just being introduced to a whole world I didn’t know about — and I’m not really a dirt person or like a bug person or a hot person — but you sort of get over it all,” Stefani told People Magazine back in October.

“It’s so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you’re going into this vortex,” she added. “I guess it’s just nature and God is all right there.”

“I didn’t see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old ‘What?’ It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time,” she said. “He’s changed my life … when I [started dating] Blake, that’s when I felt home, like, ‘Oh, this is where I’m supposed to be, with this guy.”

Related: Gwen Stefani Loving ‘Beautiful Life’ In Oklahoma With Blake Shelton – ‘God Is All Right There’

Shelton Claims Stefani Has Become ‘A Country Girl’

Shelton also recently opened up about what life is like on his ranch in Oklahoma with Stefani, who was a lifelong California girl before her marriage.

“I’m not going to say that she’s become this country girl, but I just think we’re starting to see a different side of Gwen,” Shelton told E! News.

This is Shelton’s third marriage and Stefani’s second, with each of those unions ending in divorce. We can only hope and pray that Shelton and Stefani are able to work things out, because they really are couple that we’d hate to see part ways!

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments section!

Now is the time to support and share the sources you trust.

The Political Insider ranks #3 on Feedspot’s “100 Best Political Blogs and Websites.”

An Ivy leaguer, proud conservative millennial, history lover, writer, and lifelong New Englander, James specializes in the intersection of culture and politics.