





Blake Shelton is being called “an embarrassment” for his performance on CBS’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash after eagle-eyed viewers deduced his “live” performance was actually pre-recorded. CBS promoted a reunion between Shelton and fellow country legend Trace Adkins in which they were supposedly doing a live rendition of their songs “Hillbilly Bone” (2011) and “Hell Right” (2019). But the two stars took the stage in Tennessee just moments before Shelton walked onstage to perform at Oklahoma’s WinStar Casino.

Shelton and Adkins’ spirited performance, overseen by a crowd of onlookers dutifully decked out in New Year’s Eve regalia, didn’t fool ardent fans. While many initially expressed confusion at how the star could get from Tennessee to Oklahoma so quickly, it soon dawned on them that they’d been tricked.

“How’s Blake Shelton ‘live’ in Nashville when he’s about to go on stage @WinStarWorld in five minutes? He must have one fast tour bus!” wrote X-user @NetNardo.

“This is an embarrassment to country music,” user Heather Davis opined, while noting that Shelton sounded “like absolute ass” on the telecast.

#CBSNashvilleNYE WTF is this?

Thomas Rhett and Blake Shelton sound like absolute ass. This is an embarrassment to country music — Heather Davis (@schmeather017) January 1, 2024

Reviews for Shelton’s properly live show in Oklahoma were, thankfully, much better. Shelton was shown crooning “Goodbye Time” to an assortment of merry fans during the event in Thackerville.

“There’s [sic] only three people who can sing this song beautifully,” X-user @MovieCollectorX wrote. “Conway Twitty, Glen Templeton, and Blake Shelton. Glad Blake and Glen keep Conway’s legacy and music alive!”

And here it is , @blakeshelton performing GOODBYE TIME at Winstar World Casino in Thuckerville, OK for its NYE celebration It’s been so long since Blake sang this live. He did so so beautifully – one of the very few who can give this song justice 🎥 : Marni Adams O’Polka pic.twitter.com/lmZOlMlfg4 — Kate🇵🇭hugged Blake🫶🏻! (@forgwenandblake) January 1, 2024

Shelton recently revealed to ET that his goal for 2024 is “to either cut back or stop drinking altogether.” The star, who married fellow singer Gwen Stefani in 2021, admitted that he hasn’t had much luck with similar efforts in the past, but is hoping this year proves different.

“I haven’t managed to stop drinking yet. That’s been, you know, even cutting back has been hard,” Shelton reflected.





