



QUEBEC CITY — As Canadians from coast to coast mourned the

loss of at least 11 lives in a car attack in Vancouver

Sunday morning, Bloc Québécois candidates awaited their leader’s visit with singing and dancing in a festive atmosphere.

The scene took place at the Bloc Québécois’ Quebec—Centre riding headquarters, where leader Yves-François Blanchet was about to meet with candidates and volunteers in this battleground where they hope to win the seat of former Liberal cabinet minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

Led by Montmorency—Charlevoix candidate Caroline Desbiens, who sang traditional Quebec songs, a dozen Quebec volunteers and candidates, including Duclos’s opponent, Simon Bérubé, clapped and danced, some joining the singer.

“C’est décidé, le bleu du Québec nous appelle. Ooohhh c’est décidé, le bleu du Québec nous appelle,” sang Desbiens in one of the songs, which can be translated as “It’s decided, the blue of Quebec is calling us. Ooohhh it’s decided, the blue of Quebec is calling us”.

This morning, in Quebec City. Waiting for their leader ⁦@yfblanchet⁩ , ⁦@BlocQuebecois⁩ candidates are very festive. pic.twitter.com/qr5Y95u54Q — Antoine Trépanier (@atreps) April 27, 2025

They then enthusiastically welcomed Blanchet in his final lap before election day. The room was filled with dozens of people, the majority of whom did not participate in the singing and dancing.

“It would be terrible, terrible, for anybody to imply in whatever way that our people lack compassion for those who suffer because we are the end of a campaign,” said Blanchet when asked about his people’s behaviour.

A 30-year-old man is believed to have been the driver of a black SUV that drove eastward into a pedestrian-only area along 43rd Avenue near Fraser Street in Vancouver during Lapu Lapu Day in Vancouver.

The authorities said the vehicle drove through a crowd where hundreds of people were attending the festival.

Blanchet’s daily remarks were only about the Vancouver attack. Exceptionally, he made his statement in both official languages.

“(I want) to address my sincere, heartfelt condolences to the people of British Columbia, members of families and friends of those who died, and also to the colleagues which were far too close to this drama,” he said, visibly emotional.

Responding to questions from the English-language media about the behaviour of his people and whether he found them respectful in the context, Blanchet said he was happy to see his people enthusiastic at the end of a campaign in a riding that the Bloc could win Monday evening.

“It does absolutely not mean that they lack compassion for people who suffer,” he said.

Questioned if that kind of behaviour had been in another part of the country while a tragedy of similar proportion had happened in Quebec, Blanchet said that “we might feel close and compassionate about the people of British Columbia, but of course we feel closer to next door here.”

Political parties and leaders were deeply shaken on Sunday morning, as their schedules were changed at the last minute following the attack.

Death toll in Vancouver ‘car ramming attack’ rises to 11 as parties recalibrate campaign plans

It is not the case for the Bloc Québécois. The campaign is proceeding as usual.

Blanchet said he had not considered changing his schedule, for example, to include a visit to a Filipino community, because he doesn’t “pretend to represent” and “do not offer to represent specifically the people of British Columbia”.

“(It) does not prevent me from having felt all the pain that comes with such a situation,” he said.

Blanchet rightfully underlined that other reporters have asked him questions about issues other than what happened in British Columbia and that he was entitled “to react and act on other things than the drama in British Columbia.”

No francophone reporters have asked about the atmosphere.

En Colombie-Britannique, un autre geste d’une terrible violence au sein d’une communauté venue vivre en paix là-bas.

Nos sympathies aux proches des victimes.

Un examen de conscience est essentiel quand des gens sombrent dans la folie meurtrière.

Pourquoi?

Comment prévenir?… pic.twitter.com/A01q6qQDJm — Yves-F. Blanchet (@yfblanchet) April 27, 2025

Blanchet is campaigning all day from Quebec City to Montreal’s region, stopping in four ridings along the way.

The Vancouver tragedy resonated in Quebec, where there is a vibrant Filipino community.

“The truck attack at a festival in Vancouver is devastating. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and with the entire Filipino and Vancouver community,” wrote Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante on social media.

“I am deeply saddened by the attack at a festival in Vancouver. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. Quebec is with you,” also wrote Premier François Legault.

The tragedy has impacted the last full day of the federal election campaign as the Liberal Party cancelled big rallies in Calgary and Richmond.

Leader Mark Carney is scheduled to appear at a meet-and-greet in Saskatoon and Edmonton. Campaign officials are weighing with the authorities in BC about whether a stop in that province is appropriate.

Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre made an impromptu visit to a Filipino church.

National Post

atrepanier@postmedia.com

Get more deep-dive National Post political coverage and analysis in your inbox with the Political Hack newsletter, where Ottawa bureau chief Stuart Thomson and political analyst Tasha Kheiriddin get at what’s really going on behind the scenes on Parliament Hill every Wednesday and Friday, exclusively for subscribers. Sign up here.

Our website is the place for the latest breaking news, exclusive scoops, longreads and provocative commentary. Please bookmark nationalpost.com and sign up for our newsletters here.









Source link