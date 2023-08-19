This week on All Things Nintendo, Brian renders his final verdict on Blasphemous 2, the new challenging Metroidvania that takes inspiration from games like Dead Cells and Dark Souls. After that, we have two interviews with folks who are involved with the music of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, but in very different ways. First up, we talk with Katie Chrzanowski, who you may know as the social media manager for the Sonic the Hedgehog brand. However, she’s also the producer of the Sonic Symphony, which was livestreamed in 2021 and is heading up the world tour happening this fall. Then, Brian is joined by Tee Lopes, composer of Sonic Mania and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. He also happens to be the composer for the upcoming Sonic Superstars.

00:00:00 – Introduction

00:01:00 – Blasphemous 2 Review

00:20:21 – Tee Lopes Sonic Superstars Interview

00:37:43 – Katie Chrzanowski Sonic Symphony Interview

00:49:40 – Definitive Ranking: Sonic Music with Tee Lopes

01:07:24 – eShop Gem of the Week: Heave Ho

