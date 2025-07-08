Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, announced Tuesday morning that the initial casualty count from the Cairo telecommunications building’s fire has reached 22 injured. They have been transported to Katameya, Mounira, and Demerdash hospitals.

He clarified that most injuries were a result of smoke inhalation and superficial first-degree burns, and all cases are currently stable.

During a phone interview on Al-Qahera News Channel’s “Min Misr” (From Egypt) program, the Ministry of Health spokesperson added that Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, has directed the activation of the Ministry’s central crisis room. Emergency rooms in all health affairs directorates have also been activated to continuously monitor the accident’s repercussions.

He noted that medical teams are currently conducting a comprehensive assessment of the injured cases, emphasizing that no fatalities have been reported so far. Civil defense teams continue to sweep the accident site to ensure no additional injured individuals are present.

Abdel Ghaffar further stated that the Ministry has received reports from citizens unable to reach the emergency ambulance number 123 due to disrupted communication services caused by the fire. He explained that in such cases, citizens can call emergency police number 122, which will then reroute reports to the Ambulance Authority.

He also clarified that alternative numbers for ambulance operations rooms in various governorates have been published, along with emergency numbers for urgent care rooms, incubators, and medical inquiries, in case of difficulty reaching number 137.

The Ministry of Health spokesperson affirmed complete coordination between the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Interior, Civil Defense, and all state agencies. He noted that Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister, is closely following developments, with direct oversight from the Minister of Health.