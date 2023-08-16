





Ex-NFL star Michael Oher served as the inspiration for the acclaimed 2009 hit movie The Blind Side. On Aug. 14, the former Baltimore Ravens player went public with his side of the story, alleging in a lawsuit that the family that took him in when he was in high school placed him in a conservatorship instead of an actual adoption.

Now, the Tuohys are firing back. The family lawyer spoke to TMZ Sports the day after the filing to defend his clients and level accusations against the football player-turned-author. He denied Oher’s claims that they swindled him out of all the money he was owed from the movie’s success, citing the fact that they’ve earned hundreds of millions of dollars through their fast food business.

“Anyone with a modicum of common sense can see that the outlandish claims made by Michael Oher about the Tuohy family are hurtful and absurd,” attorney Martin Singer said in a statement. “The idea that the Tuohys have ever sought to profit off Mr. Oher is not only offensive, it is transparently ridiculous.”

“In reality, the Tuohys opened their home to Mr. Oher, offered him structure, support, and, most of all, unconditional love,” he continued. He went on to speak about Oher’s alleged request for $15 million and didn’t deny that the family placed him in a conservatorship.

Singer refuted Oher’s claims in the court filing that he was never paid for his part in the Blind Side story, despite serving as the inspiration for it. “Over the years, the Tuohys have given Mr. Oher an equal cut of every penny received from The Blind Side,” he insisted. “Even recently, when Mr. Oher started to threaten them about what he would do unless they paid him an eight-figure windfall, and, as part of that shakedown effort refused to cash the small profit checks from the Tuohys, they still deposited Mr. Oher’s equal share into a trust account they set up for his son.”

“In spite of the false allegation in the lawsuit, the Tuohys have always been upfront about how a conservatorship (from which not one penny was received) was established to assist with Mr. Oher’s needs, ranging from him getting health insurance and obtaining a driver’s license to helping with college admissions,” he added, noting that if he wants the conservatorship terminated, the Tuohys would happy to comply.

Singer went on to explain that this isn’t the first time Oher has attempted to extort the family. “Unbeknownst to the public, Mr. Oher has actually attempted to run this play several times before,” he said.

In the end, Singer reiterated that their love for the football icon will never change. “The Tuohys will always care deeply for Mr. Oher. They are heartbroken over these events,” he shared. “They desperately hope that he comes to regret his recent decisions, makes different choices in the future, and that they can someday be reconciled with him. In the meantime, however, they will not hesitate to defend their good names, stand up to this shakedown, and defeat this offensive lawsuit.”

It’s a sentiment that both Sean Tuohy and his son SJ expressed themselves. “It’s upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we’re going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16,” Sean told The Daily Memphian.

Oher, for his part, just wants to stay as out of the public eye as possible throughout the case. “This is a difficult situation for my family and me,” he told The New York Post. “I want to ask everyone to please respect our privacy at this time. For now, I will let the lawsuit speak for itself and will offer no further comment.”