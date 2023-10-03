



Hours after the Florida Mayhem were crowned the 2023 Overwatch League Grand Champions, the Overwatch League itself has likely come to its end. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) this morning, Blizzard said that it’s working on “building our vision of a revitalized esports program.”

As a result, earlier this year, a financial filing from Blizzard confirmed that franchise owners would vote on whether or not to continue the league under new terms or agree to a $6 million per team termination fee. Though we do not know if the vote has happened, it is all but certain that — amidst an already adverse esports climate — the owners will take the money and leave.

When the news of the vote broke, Overwatch League director Sean Miller stated that even if franchise owners no longer wish to participate as a league, competitive Overwatch will continue beyond the 2023 season.

“I want to be clear on one thing in particular, that Overwatch remains committed to a competitive ecosystem in 2024 and beyond,” he told The Verge in an interview. Also, even in this year, competitive Overwatch will not evaporate entirely as Blizzard continues its marginalized gender tournament, Calling All Heroes, and World Cup programming.

While this post is not direct confirmation (and The Verge has reached out to Blizzard for that confirmation), it seems to affirm what the Overwatch League community has known for a while now: the Overwatch League, as we know it, is over.





Source link