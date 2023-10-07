Image caption,

The Daily Telegraph says police are wrongly labelling hundreds of suspected rapists as women. It says Freedom of Information requests show police forces referred 260 self-declared females to the Crown Prosecution Service to be considered for a rape charge. By law, rape can only be committed by a biological male, the paper notes. The Telegraph also carries Rishi Sunak’s words of support for Willoughby as he appeared on This Morning amid the news breaking about the alleged murder plot. Elsewhere, Manchester City footballer Erling Haaland tells the paper about his “addiction” to goals.