Blood glow | Astronomy Magazine

April 22, 2025
Space Exploration
Blood glow | Astronomy Magazine
Blood glow | Astronomy Magazine



Steve Leonard from Markham, Ontario, Canada

The visual appearance of the March 13/14 total lunar eclipse was captured in this composite of three stacks of images: One for the eclipsed Moon, one for the background star field, and a third stack of overexposed frames to capture the diffuse glow around the Moon. The imager using a 4.5-inch refractor at f/5.6 and RGB filters.


