What is the “2 per 20” rule- it means, for every 20 minutes you sit, you should move for 2 minutes, according to Dr Manisha Arora, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. You don’t need to do heavy workouts. Just light movement like walking around, stretching, or pacing, as mentioned in the report by The Indian Express.

This small habit can reduce blood sugar spikes by 25% after meals. It’s great for people who can’t go to the gym or don’t have time to exercise. Sitting too long makes your leg muscles lazy. This causes sugar to stay longer in your blood, as per Dr Birali Swetha, Gleneagles Aware Hospital, Hyderabad.

When you move every 20 minutes, muscles get active and help absorb sugar from blood. Even insulin levels drop by 25%, meaning your body becomes more sensitive to insulin and resists it less, as per the report by The Indian Express.

Who should follow this?

Prediabetic people or those in early-stage diabetes should definitely try this. It’s also helpful for office workers or people with sedentary jobs who don’t get time to move much, says Dr Arora.

Other helpful tips

Even doing small things like sitting down slowly for 30 seconds is like taking 3–4 steps, as per Dr Arora. These tiny moves add up during the day and help your health, according to the report by The Indian Express.

Live Events



This rule doesn’t replace proper exercise, but it’s great for people with busy lives or limited mobility, according to Dr Birali. Best results come when this habit is mixed with a good diet, drinking enough water, and medicine if needed.ALSO READ: Doctors swear by these simple habits: Salad daily, screen-free mornings and phone-free sleep



What did the study find?

People who got up and walked for just 2 minutes every 20 to 30 minutes saw big health benefits, as per the report by Health and me.

Their blood sugar went down by 24–30%.

Their insulin levels dropped by 23–26%.

These results were true for everyone — no matter their age, weight, or fitness level.

Even slow, light walking helped.

Why is sitting too long bad?

If you sit for many hours, your muscles stop working.

This makes it hard for your body to use sugar properly, and sugar builds up in your blood.

Your insulin doesn’t work well anymore, which can lead to diabetes, heart disease, and other problems, as stated in the report by Health and me.

Why does small movement help?

When you move, even a little, your muscles wake up.

Your body uses sugar better, blood flows well, and inflammation goes down.

Just a small effort, like walking a bit every 20–30 minutes, can have big health benefits.

FAQs

Q1. What is the 2 per 20 rule?

The 2 per 20 rule means you should move for 2 minutes after every 20 minutes of sitting.

Q2. Does the 2 per 20 rule really help lower blood sugar?

Yes. Studies show it can lower blood sugar by 24–30% and insulin levels by 23–26%.

