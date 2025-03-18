Image credit: Supplied photo

This fully integrated, all-inclusive community spans 2.2 million square metres and features over 4,500 homes

Inspired by Mediterranean Spanish architecture, Bloom Living is a fully integrated and all-inclusive community located in Abu Dhabi, spanning 2.2 million square metres.

Bloom Living will feature over 4,500 homes including villas, townhouses, and apartments that vary in design and type, offered at remarkably attractive and competitive prices to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations.

Bloom Living: Vision behind the community

Bloom Living reflects Bloom Holding’s broader vision to redefine community living. The development aims to exceed homeowners and investors’ expectations through its premium design and best-in-class amenities. The Dhs9bn gated community, with a guard house offering round-the-clock security, is also an investment zone where expats and foreigners from all nationalities can own

a property.

Bloom Living has been thoughtfully designed so that all the facilities, amenities and services are within walking distance for every resident. Residents can explore the beauty of nature at Bloom Living’s multiple uninterrupted, interconnected parks, and they can also enjoy their time at the community’s main Clubhouse which provides easy access to pools, sports, and recreational facilities. Bloom Living also boasts diverse amenities including playgrounds, manicured gardens, and lush green spaces for its residents to enjoy.

Amenities at the heart of the vibrant community

At the heart of Bloom Living lies a Town Center, a vibrant community destination that offers an array of exquisite restaurants and cafés available for both residents and visitors, as well as a variety of retail options and services such as a medical clinic, a wellness center and a supermarket, to ensure that residents can obtain all their daily necessities without the need to leave Bloom Living.

The focal point at Bloom Living will be a large lake around which residents can walk, run, and cycle on designated trails. For gatherings and leisure activities, the community features multi-purpose amphitheaters and Sunset and Sunrise Plazas with spectacular views. Moreover, Bloom Living comprises places of worship and two international schools.

Prime location of Bloom Living: What does it offer the residents

Conveniently located near Zayed International Airport and the Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway, Bloom Living benefits from Abu Dhabi’s fast-developing infrastructure and lifestyle amenities. Its premium facilities and picturesque landscaping draw homeowners and investors seeking peace of mind and genuine human connection.

Developer reputation: What sets Bloom Holding apart

Over the years, Bloom Holding has solidified its position as a pioneer in developing premium integrated communities in prime locations. The company pays close attention to detail, prioritizing excellence as it offers thoughtfully designed homes with high-end finishes. Bloom Living presents multi-generational offerings centered around community living, as well as an abundance of amenities for residents to lead a fulfilling life.

This project reflects Bloom Holding’s commitment to addressing the needs of those looking for a superior lifestyle experience with everything they need at their doorstep.

Bloom Holding has witnessed exceptional sales results with each launch at Bloom Living, which is a testament to Bloom Holding’s dedication to excellence and its proven track record in delivering thoughtfully designed projects.

Notably, in September 2024, Bloom Holding announced it had begun the handover process of units in Cordoba, the first phase of Bloom Living, three months ahead of its scheduled delivery date. This milestone reaffirms Bloom Holding’s ambition to develop premium units on time, and to the highest standard, providing customers with an asset that delivers great lifestyle with long-term value.