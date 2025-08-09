



The Bureau of Labor Statistics is an independent statistical agency that compiles and releases key U.S. economic data, such as employment and inflation. It operates under a much larger agency of the U.S. government, the Department of Labor.

The person who oversees the statistics bureau is the Commissioner of Labor Statistics and also goes by the title of the Statistical Official for the Department of Labor. The August 2025 ouster of the statistics chief by President Trump called into question the independence of the bureau, and now many Americans are wondering what will happen next and who will be appointed.

Pay for the chief statistics officer is among the highest for executive pay in government.

💵💰 Don’t miss the move: Subscribe to TheStreet’s free daily newsletter 💵💰

How much does a BLS commissioner make?

The salary for the Commissioner of Labor Statistics at the Bureau of Labor Statistics is categorized as ES Level 4, which is level four of the Executive Schedule for top government officials. Level 4 annual pay in 2025 is $195,200. That pay is above the median annual salary of about $62,000 — a figure that is based on weekly pay compiled by the BLS.

President Donald Trump fired Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer on Aug. 1, claiming the agency issued “phony” jobs numbers during the Biden administration to aid Democrats. Win McNamee/Getty Images

What does the BLS commissioner do?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics and its chief were established by legislation in the late 19th century. The commissioner is appointed by the president and approved by the Senate, and they serve a four-year term. The bureau is an agency within the U.S. Department of Labor, and the BLS chief reports to the head of the Labor Department. In comparison, pay for the Labor Secretary is Level 1, and they earn an annual salary of $250,600.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics shall be under the charge of a Commissioner of Labor Statistics, who shall be appointed by the President, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate; he shall hold his office for four years, unless sooner removed, and shall receive a salary.

The BLS releases key economic data that is closely watched by economists, business leaders, and Americans managing their household budgets. Employment situation data such as nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate, and the consumer price index are among the significant economic indicators that are covered by the BLS.

The commissioner plays a vital role in ensuring that data compiled by the BLS is impartial and unbiased. The BLS follows a guideline set forth by the Office of Management and Budget in upholding the integrity of data.

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) information quality guidelines define “Integrity” as the security of information—protection of the information from unauthorized access or revision, to ensure that the information is not compromised through corruption or falsification.

More on net worth:

JD Vance’s net worth: From venture capital to senator to VP

Marco Rubio’s net worth: From Florida legislator to secretary of state

Scott Bessent’s net worth: From hedge fund chief to US Treasury Secretary

Who is the current commissioner of the BLS?

As of early August 2025, the BLS commissioner is William J. Wiatrowski, who is serving on an interim basis as Acting Commissioner following the Aug. 1 dismissal of Erika McEntarfer.

McEntarfer was appointed by President Biden and was later confirmed by the Senate in 2023. She had served as commissioner from January 2024 until her abrupt firing by Trump, who questioned the veracity of the July jobs data — namely, payroll figures that came in below expectations — when the report was released on Aug. 1.

Prior to helming the BLS, McEntarfer had a long career as an economist and researcher with the Census Bureau, the White House Council of Economic Advisors, and the Department of the Treasury. She was the 16th commissioner since the BLS started in 1885.

Wiatrowski has been deputy commissioner since 2015, and has served as acting commissioner several times during periods of transition while awaiting the appointment of a permanent commissioner: January 2017 to March 2019, March 2023 to January 2024, and August 2025 to present.

Related: Donald Trump’s net worth amid tariff controversy