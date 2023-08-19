Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña is hoping his DC movie is a box office hit.

He portrays Jaime Reyes in the new superhero movie. “Jaime Reyes suddenly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology called the Scarab,” reads the synopsis. “When the Scarab chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he’s bestowed with an incredible suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.”

When asked if he felt pressure to have his new movie be a box office hit after the recent commercial failures of DC movies like Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash, Maridueña responded, “I’m sure for Warner Bros., there’s pressure…that sounded a little snarky.”

“Yes, of course, I want this to be the biggest movie of all time. And I truly feel like it is a worldwide movie. I think it should be a box office smash, but at the same time, there’s box office smashes that aren’t the best [movies], and vice versa. I don’t want to be a prisoner to the numbers.”

Blue Beetle box office

The film earned $10 million on its opening Friday, projected to earn $25-33 million in the opening weekend box office. This puts it around the same pace as Shazam! Fury of the Gods from earlier this year.