A large travelling support made their way to Edinburgh to witness Josh Jack and Jamie Docherty netting in a 2-1 win, despite Andy Rodden’s late sending off.

The three points was no more than Calum Elliot’s side deserved as they inflicted the young Jambos with their first defeat of the season.

Jack had given Cowden the lead before the half hour mark but Bailey Dall levelled ahead of the interval.

It was Docherty who would net his second league goal of the campaign – both penalties – seven minutes into the second-half to win the game for the Blue Brazil.

The first break of the game at Ainslie Park went to the hosts, as Bobby McLuckie was brought down on the edge of the box by ‘keeper Craig Hepburn, who was booked.

Minutes later, at the other end, a Docherty shot was parried by keeper Liam McFarlane at the expense of a corner.

Then midfielder, Adam MacDonald, picked up on a loose ball but he saw his shot go just wide of the post, before Jack then squared the ball to Lucas Berry who forced McFarlane into making another good save.

With 15 minutes gone the stopper was once again called into action turning another effort from Docherty around the post.

Midway through the first half Dall sent a header just past the post in a rare home attack, while Jack headed went just wide from a Rodden corner at the other end.

The breakthrough finally came after 28 minutes, when Jack got on the end of a Matty McDonald cross to send a glancing header past McFarlane.

Soon after it was almost two when a shot from Zac Butterworth was tipped over the bar by the ‘keeper.

Eleven minutes from the break Jack saw McFarlane off his line and launched a long-range shot from the centre circle which crashed off the underside of the crossbar.

Berry then picked up on a defensive error, but dragged his shot wide of the far post and three minutes from the break Hearts got an undeserved equaliser when a cross from James Wilson was tapped home at the back post by Dall.

The winning goal came five minutes into the second-half when McFarlane clattered Berry in the box and Docherty sent him the wrong way from the penalty spot.

With 69 minutes gone the keeper managed to get a foot on a Berry shot to divert it for a corner and minutes later he held a Jack shot.

As the game entered the closing stages McFarlane parried a Docherty free-kick while in stoppage time Hepburn blocked a close range shot from Mackenzie Kirk.

Then in the dying seconds Rodden was red-carded for an off the ball incident, but the ten men held on to give Cowden their first league win.