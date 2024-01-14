Hold your breath, as the release date and time for Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 3 have been revealed. Fans can catch the episode on Crunchyroll. The third season of Blue Exorcist continues the gripping storyline, focusing on Rin’s determination to assist a friend plagued by visions of the deceased and demons.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 3 release date is Sunday, January 21, 2024.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 3 release time is:

10:30 AM Pacific Time (PT)

1:30 PM Eastern Time (ET)

7:30 PM British Summer Time or Greenwich Mean Time (BST or GMT)

12:30 PM Central European Time (CET)

Where to watch Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 3

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll.

To watch Episode 3, you can subscribe to Crunchyroll. It is an American entertainment company headquartered in San Francisco, California, Texas. It is a popular streaming service specializing in the distribution and licensing of anime, as well as various films and television series.

Blue Exorcist is a Japanese dark fantasy manga series crafted and illustrated by Kazue Kato. The narrative revolves around Rin Okumura, a teenager who learns of his extraordinary lineage—he and his twin brother Yukio are the offspring of Satan, born to a human woman.

The official synopsis for Blue Exorcist Season 3 reads:

“Humans live in the world of Assiah, demons in Gehenna. The two dimensions are not meant to interfere with each other, but demons still possess creatures in Assiah in spite of this. The humans who can fight these demons are known as exorcists. Rin Okumura is a boy who bears the curse of being Satan’s illegitimate son. His foster father sacrificed himself to save him from demons. To avenge his foster father’s death as well as to prove himself, Rin decides to follow the path of an exorcist and defeat his own father, Satan. To hone his raw skills, Rin enters True Cross Academy to train with other exorcist candidates.“