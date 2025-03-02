March 2, 2025, 2:34 am CST Firefly Aerospace mission control reported that the Blue Ghost lander had successfully landed on the moon’s surface becoming the first commercial mission to land upright.

Credit: Firefly Aerospace

Thirty four minutes later the image from the surface of the moon was revealed. Firefly said “the image shows the Moon’s surface and a top-down view of the lander’s RCS thrusters (center) with a sun glare on the right side.”

A couple of hours later the company released a couple more images including this stories featured image along with the following which “shows the Moon’s surface, Earth on the horizon, and the lander’s top deck with its solar panel, X-band antenna (left), and LEXI payload (right) in the view.”

Credit: Firefly Aerospace

Now that the lander is on the surface, commissioning is underway. Over the course of a lunar day, about 14 Earth days, 10 NASA instruments will conduct a variety of research tasks.

Also onboard Blue Ghost are three Canadian payloads supported by the Canadian Space Agency. Canadensys has a narrow field-of-view sample imaging system. NGC Aerospace has a global lunar navigation system and Integrity Testing Laboratory has will test material samples tested for lunar dust adherence.

Blue Ghost will take high resolution images of a total eclipse from the Moon on March 14 as the Earth blocks the sun. Then on March 16 it will capture the lunar sunset and operate for several hours.

Watch a replay of the Blue Ghost mission 1 landing

