The Toronto Blue Jays have locked up slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a long-term contract extension that could see the face of the franchise spend his entire career with Canada’s lone big-league team.

Two days after reports surfaced the two sides had agreed to a deal, the Blue Jays made it official Wednesday afternoon by confirming Guerrero has signed a 14-year extension worth $500 million US.

“This is a monumental moment in franchise history,” team president Mark Shapiro said in a statement. “Vlad has been part of our Blue Jays family since he was 16 years old and has captured the heart of our city and country.

“There are very few in the game today that can say they have played for more than two decades with the same team, and we are immensely grateful Blue Jays fans will get to see Vlad finish his career where it all began. The name Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will forever be synonymous with the Toronto Blue Jays.”

The deal is the most lucrative in team history, far surpassing the $150-million, six-year deal that outfielder George Springer signed as a free agent in January 2021.

The extension is the third largest deal in total dollars behind Juan Soto’s MLB-record $765-million, 15-year deal and Shohei Ohtani’s $700-million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers that began last year and is heavily deferred.

‘I love Blue Jays fans’

WATCH | Blue Jays lock up Guerrero Jr. to record 14-year extension:

Guerrero is in the final year of his current contract that pays him $28.5 million. Without an extension, the four-time all-star could have hit free agency this fall.

“I love our Blue Jays fans,” Guerrero said. “They have supported me my whole career and made me feel appreciated every day. My family and I have a special connection to our second home in Toronto, and I feel fortunate to carry on my dad’s legacy and represent an entire country.

“I am very proud to wear the Maple Leaf and to be part of an organization with the same goal — to bring World Series championships back to Canada.”

The Blue Jays last won the Fall Classic in 1993. They reached the wild-card round in three of the last five seasons but haven’t won a post-season game since 2016.

Toronto is coming off a last-place finish in the American League East. The Blue Jays, who started the day on top of the division standings at 7-5, were scheduled to visit the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Former Blue Jays general manager Alex Anthopoulos signed Guerrero as a 16-year-old in July 2015.

The Montreal native, who represents the Dominican Republic internationally, hit .323 last season with 30 homers and 103 RBIs. Since 2021, he’s the American League leader in hits (733), and ranks second in total bases (1,286) and third in home runs (136).

Guerrero’s $35.71-million average annual value under the new deal ranks eighth among current contracts. Ohtani ($70 million) leads the way in AAV with Soto ($51 million) behind him.

“As proud owners of the Blue Jays, we’re committed to building a championship team and we’re thrilled to have Vlad’s leadership as one of the best players in the game,” said team chair Edward Rogers, who’s executive chair of Rogers Communications. “Today is a win for the best fans in baseball.”

In 2021, Guerrero hit .311 with 48 homers and 111 RBIs in 2021 to finish second in AL MVP voting behind Ohtani, then with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 26-year-old first baseman was sixth in last year’s MVP vote.

Entering play Wednesday, Guerrero was still looking for his first homer of the year. He had a .255 average with four RBIs.

The two-time Silver Slugger was named All-Star Game MVP in 2021, won a Gold Glove in 2022, and was a Home Run Derby champion in 2023.

“Franchise players like Vlad don’t come along very often,” said Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins. “He has already reached impressive performance levels and his future is even brighter. Vlad has been embraced by the city of Toronto and Canada since Day 1 and we’re thrilled he’s with us for the long term.

“His ability to excel at the pinnacle of the game is matched by his passion for it and the joy he brings to the field every day.”