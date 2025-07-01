



Descrease article font size





Increase article font size



TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled infielder Leo Jiménez from Triple-A Buffalo and set to be active for the team’s Canada Day game against the New York Yankees. In a corresponding move, Toronto optioned outfielder Jonatan Clase to Buffalo. Related Videos 2:22

Blue Jays fans skip out on Seattle series over U.S. trade war

Previous Video



Next Video





Jiménez had yet to suit up for Toronto this season.

Story continues below advertisement

The 24-year-old batted .229 with four home runs and 19 runs batted in in 63 games for the Jays in 2024.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

He batted .271 with one RBI in 15 games for Buffalo this season.

Trending Now ‘These weren’t mistakes’: Orcas documented sharing their food with humans

Motocross racer Aidan Zingg dead at 16 following mid-race accident

Clase has batted .210 with two homers and nine RBIs in 34 games in the majors for Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2025.