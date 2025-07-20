TORONTO – Bo Bichette had two doubles and two RBIs, George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Addison Barger each homered and the Toronto Blue Jays swept the San Francisco Giants with an 8-6 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Guerrero and Alejandro Kirk added RBI singles.

Starter Jose Berrios pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on 89 pitches. Berrios allowed eight hits and walked one batter while striking out five.

Yariel Rodriguez pitched a scoreless ninth in relief to earn the save.

Robbie Ray made his 21st start of the season for the Giants. The left-hander went 4 2/3 innings and allowed five runs and five hits. Ray also walked five batters and struck out three.

Former Blue Jay Matt Chapman hit a two-run home run, his 13th of the season. Heliot Ramos, Andrew Knizer, Brett Wisely and Jung-Hoo Lee hit RBI singles.

Attendance was announced as a sellout at 41,693, and the game lasted three hours two minutes.

BICHETTE DOUBLING UP

Bichette took sole possession of second in the American League with 27 doubles on the season. As of Sunday afternoon, Bichette is six doubles behind fellow shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals.

MANOAH START

Alek Manoah made his second rehab start on Sunday for the Dunedin Blue Jays in High-A as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. The 27-year-old threw 28 pitches (16 strikes) in two innings of work, allowing three hits and one run. Manoah notably did not walk a batter, an improvement from his first start in which he walked two and hit a batter, and also struck out two.

Manoah last appeared for the Blue Jays on May 29, 2024. He made five starts for the club in the 2024 season, posting a 1-2 record with a 3.70 ERA in 24.1 innings of work.

COMING UP

The Blue Jays will host the New York Yankees on Monday for the start of a crucial three-game series.

Kevin Gausman (6-7) is expected to get the start for Toronto, while Carlos Rodon (10-6) is expected to start for New York.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2025.