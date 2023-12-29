2023 is about to end, and anime fans worldwide are anticipating the new shows from the Winter 2024 line-up. Every year, it graces anime fans with many series from various genres. It becomes quite challenging to keep track of all the shows that are coming out. However, each genre has its charm that captivates the viewers. Despite not being talked about much, Sports anime is a popular genre. Audiences have seen several great shows like Haikyu!!! and Kuroko’s Basketball, which basically define the sports genre. But there are more shows that fans can check out. Here is a list of the best sports anime to watch in 2023.

1. Blue Lock

Blue Lock’s manga has always been hyped up in the community, and with the recent anime adaptation of the series, it turns out that all the noise surrounding the series was justified. Its unique premise is critically acclaimed and was one of the best-selling manga of 2021. Blue Lock focuses on Football with a dystopian and gritty twist.

Blue Lock is a project to find the best striker in Japan. They seek a player with an ego who isn’t afraid to steal the show on the field. Several players from Japan are summoned to the training facility, where they are forced to play against each other. Only one will make it to the national team.

2. Haikyu!!

Haikyu!! is what people think when they hear the term Sports anime, as it is quite popular among younger viewers. The plot revolves around the lovable protagonist, Shoyo Hinata. This series is exciting, even for those who don’t watch volleyball in general.

The series mainly focuses on the protagonist, Shoyo, and the rest of Karasuno. Several other teams are filled with amiable characters, and it’s quite difficult to dislike them. Audiences can feel the intensity and pressure while watching the games, and they root for all teams because the characters from nearly every single one are pretty desirable.

3. MF Ghost

The future beholds a world of self-driving electric cars. However, the racing circuit, which still promotes racing using traditional internal combustion cars called MFG, has become popular. In the search for his father, Ken Katagiri, Kanata Livington enters the race using a borrowed Toyota 86 from a family friend. He quickly becomes outmatched due to his incredible driving skills.

4. Kuroko’s Basketball

Kuroko’s Basketball is quite a long anime with over 70 episodes that ran from 2012 to 2015. The show is praised for its fluid animation and very overpowered basketball moves. Despite some of the moves being criticized as unrealistic, fans have greatly appreciated the show.

The story focuses on the protagonist, Kuroko, who is unlike any other. His personality is quite laid-back, and he prefers to fade into the background. He becomes a part of the Seirin team to defeat the Generation of Miracles individually.

5. Yuri!!! On Ice

Yuri!!! On Ice is quite famous for depicting BL relationships in a healthy and mature way. This series was quite different from other Yaoi shows. With stellar visuals and an exciting plot, fans are driven to watch this series several times. Moreover, the animation brought the story to life and showed each skater’s personality.

The protagonist of the series is Yuri, who radiates confidence on the ice but is socially awkward otherwise. Being taken by the wing of his idol Viktor, their dynamic develops as the duo dominates the world of competitive figure skating.