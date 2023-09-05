Blueface isn’t too happy with the name that Chrisean Rock has given their newborn baby.

The Crazy In Love star gave birth to their first child together, a son, on Sunday (September 3) and livestreamed the delivery on Instagram Live for the world to watch.

She later took to social media to reveal that she had named the child after herself, calling him Chrisean Malone.

Blueface — who was in another city partying with his other baby mother and current girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis, when the child was born — took to X on Monday night (September 4) to air his grievances with Chrisean’s choice of name.

He also accused his ex-girlfriend of “manipulating” him into getting her pregnant and using her acting skills to fool audiences into thinking she was the victim during their turbulent relationship.

“Rock is not dumb she’s actually very smart,” he wrote. “She manipulated me to think she was all about me till she got in the right position to change the narrative[.] She did everything for attention[.] Let’s go over the facts I have 2 kids never was able to record the birth due to hospital rules.

“She is manipulating all of us[.] Who puts jewelry on before they go into labor[.] She’s literally a actor that’s her real dream she took acting class all thru college[.] She’s dam near a professional she will get dolled up to go on live an cry whenever she was in the hot seat publicly.”

He added: “I actually feel bad for my son at this point he’s a junior to his mom he don’t gotta be named after me but at least put some thought into it that was some quick last minute….what do you want to name him uhm just write down [Chrisean] Malone smh.”

“Should have just named the baby ‘clout’ would have been more meaningful.”

Blueface has since deleted his tweets.

related news Blueface Learns He’s The Father Of Chrisean Rock’s Baby In ‘Crazy In Love’ Clip August 28, 2023

Blueface’s scathing comments come shortly after his mother dropped a bombshell about his relationship with Chrisean Rock, claiming that the former couple are in fact related.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Karlissa Saffold — who has a strained relationship with her son — claimed that the “Thotiana” rapper and Chrisean are actually cousins, which would make their newborn baby a product of incest.

“I knew something was going on,” she said. “I come to find out that Chrisean’s mama is a Dorsey. She’s a Dorsey. They’re related to me!”

“Girl, if they’re Dorseys … come on now, you know. They’re my people. All the Dorseys is related. And they all act like that. [Blueface] done had a baby with his cousin.”