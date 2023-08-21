Blueface and Chrisean Rock have one of the most volatile relationships in Hip Hop, but now, the pair may be back “on again” after they reunited for a night out together.

The pair were spotted getting cozy at blogger Jason Lee’s birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday (August 19). There, they seemed to be a lot more comfortable, and romantic, with one another than they had been in recent times.

The couple were seen hugging one another, and at one point, Blueface even rubbed Chrisean Rock’s belly.

Check out the video below:

This news may thrill fans of the couple, but it certainly won’t please Blueface’s baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, with whom he shares two children, and with whom he got back together with earlier this year.

Despite purchasing Jaidyn Alexis a fancy car and showing off her BBL, recent reports have indicated that there may have been trouble in paradise between the couple after all.

In a recently surfaced but undated video, the lovebirds can be seen collaborating on an unnamed song. The song lyric required Alexis to say “last time I checked, I checked out,” but she couldn’t quite make out the words.

After the third failed try, the “Thotiana” rapper lost his cool. “Damn! What the fuck?” he says in the video while slapping his leg. “What don’t you know? WHAT THE HELL! What don’t you know? One plus one equals fucking two. What don’t you know?”

The pair then go back and forth for a little while, with Alexis saying that Blueface is “mean,” after which he offers a half-hearted apology in return.

That said, things haven’t been all lovey-dovey between Blueface and Chrisean Rock either, as the pair proved when they went tit-for-tat on Twitter for a few days, with Chrisean accusing Los Angeles native of driving her to drink.

In his tweets, Blueface claimed that Rock was nothing more than a “side bitch” this whole time.

“When that lie detector test episode drop you guys will understand y I demoted chrisean to side bih,” he wrote, referring to the former couple’s reality TV show. “Yo main bih gotta keep it [100] even when it hurts the position I’m in my main gotta listen over a jail call if need be it’s a lot of assets involved I can’t depend on no liar.”

related news Chrisean Rock Claims ‘Evil’ Blueface Threatened To Kill Her & Their Unborn Child August 7, 2023

“What side bitch?” Chrisean Rock replied. “If u had bitches n I had n-ggas I say it was a regular toxic situation …we fell out cuz I don’t want you controlling me. ‘You ain’t my bitch if I can’t control u.’ it was cool till u started saying only u can cheat.”

She continued: “You wanted to fuck with other bitches. I never was yours I just loved you for a season of my life and that’s all. You wanted to do u, so I did me simple. Then I got tired of that so I went on bout my way fr I rather make bread alone then with someone that really ain’t with me.

“You tweeting because you are blocked. No more coochie for u blue if it ain’t you pussy no more bitch. I don’t wan fuck with u only wen I wan fuck with u so fuck u. Yo bitch ass called 5times from no caller ID. I’ma unblock yo bitch ass wen da baby gets here but for now enjoy pretending by all means I don’t give a fuck.”