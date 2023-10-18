Blueface has made a salacious claim about one of his rap peers, claiming Megan Thee Stallion once performed oral sex on him.

The “Thotiana” rapper’s bombshell revelation came during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked‘s Jason Lee, a portion of which was shared on social media on Tuesday (October 17).

“I’ve already been there and done that,” Blueface said when Lee brought up his mother’s recent comments about wanting to see him have a baby with the Houston Hottie.

After continuing to play coy, the Los Angeles native eventually said: “I might have got some head… a long time ago,” prompting a shocked reaction from Lee.

Blueface suggested that he and Megan hooked up roughly four years ago, around the time they both appeared on XXL‘s 2019 Freshmen cover and attended industry events like the BET Awards.

“Jason, I’ve been in the game for a long time,” he explained. “XXL Freshmen, five years ago. BET Awards, five years ago. I did all of the stuff already […] I don’t say too much, but if asked, I’m gonna give you nothing but the truth.”

Blueface’s girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis, was sat next to him during the interview and looked visibly upset, saying: “No, I don’t [know about that]. Don’t include me in that.”

Watch the clip below:

The full AUDIO of @bluefacebleedem and @jaidynalexxis interview goes live TODAY everywhere podcasts stream! 🫣🫢 pic.twitter.com/rFGxAgE5Nz — Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) October 17, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion has yet to respond to Blueface’s claim, although the latter took to X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — after the interview clip went viral to address his comments.

“Y’all that infatuated with old news [newspaper emoji],” he wrote.

Blue’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, expressed her desire for her son to father a child with Megan in September, just weeks after he welcomed a son with his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock.

“Megan and Blue need to make a baby,” she said on Instagram Live. “Yes, I don’t know why y’all was trying to act like she too good for my son. The bitch just got shot in the foot, come on now. Stop fuckin’ playing with me. My son ain’t about to shoot her in no foot. He might shoot her in that ass, but he ain’t gon’ shoot her in the foot.”

“Don’t try to play my baby like Megan too good for my son. Bitch, the last n-gga on push-ups right now. No offense!” she added, referencing Tory Lanez, who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan in July 2020.

Megan testified during the trial that she and Tory had a non-exclusive sexual relationship before the shooting, but kept it a secret because she was “embarrassed.”