Chrisean Rock has officially introduced her and Blueface’s newborn baby to the world, but the “Thotiana” rapper is less interested in the child’s cuteness and more concerned with his wellbeing.

On Tuesday (September 5), Chrisean took to Instagram to share the first photo of their son, Chrisean Malone, who she gave birth to just two days earlier.

“1 day old [face holding back tears emojis],” she captioned the adorable picture. “Heaven sent you healthy and so handsome beyond grateful. My baby boy so blessed. thank you Jesus @chriseanmalone.jr.”

The photo, which can be seen below, was shared to both her personal IG account and a new page dedicated to her child.

Hours later, Blueface dampened the mood by calling Chrisean’s parenting skills into question and raising concerns about the safety of his child, claiming there’s a risk of him being “molested” in the care of his Crazy In Love co-star.

Despite showing little interest during Rock’s pregnancy, the 26-year-old also threatened to file for custody if Chrisean doesn’t make their son her “main focus.”

“Sad part about all this is she doesn’t know we care about the baby more then her at this point she so selfish shes only worried about what she wants to do instead of what’s best for the child 24hrs later literally I can’t believe y’all thought a kid would change anything,” he wrote in a since-deleted post on X.

“If she don’t take my son serious an make that her main focus an priority for atleast 30days I will file for custody you’ve been warned. My kid not finna be molested and touched on like everybody in her family dead homys I don’t play them typa games.

“In the first 48 hrs the baby been held an touch by 20 different people every time I check my fone it’s a new person holding the baby. Here hold my 1 day old baby while I work out ass bitch smh. Who gone watch the baby.”

He added: “I’m mad that at a 1 day old baby is in a gym period there nothing but germs in there.”

Blueface was referencing a video that surfaced on Tuesday of Chrisean Rock in a gym just days after giving birth. Chrisean Jr. can be seen being cradled by a member of her family in the background.

“So, I’m about to start professional boxing ASAP. I’m going to the studio tonight!” she says in the clip while showing off her stomach to the camera.

“I’m excited. Do I have postpartum depression? Hell no! Life is great. The belly? It’s still a little pudgy, it’s saggy. But this is day one… one-and-a-half? Day two? So this is day two. Guys, by tomorrow I’ma have my six-pack.”

This isn’t the first time that Blueface and Chrisean Rock have clashed since welcoming their first child together. Earlier this week, the rapper/boxer put his former partner on blast on social media over the name she gave their son.

He also accused Rock of “manipulating” him into getting her pregnant and using her acting skills to fool audiences into thinking she was the victim during their turbulent relationship.

“Rock is not dumb she’s actually very smart,” he wrote on X. “She manipulated me to think she was all about me till she got in the right position to change the narrative[.] She did everything for attention[.] Let’s go over the facts I have 2 kids never was able to record the birth due to hospital rules.

“She is manipulating all of us[.] Who puts jewelry on before they go into labor[.] She’s literally a actor that’s her real dream she took acting class all thru college[.] She’s dam near a professional she will get dolled up to go on live an cry whenever she was in the hot seat publicly.”

He added: “I actually feel bad for my son at this point he’s a junior to his mom he don’t gotta be named after me but at least put some thought into it that was some quick last minute….what do you want to name him uhm just write down [Chrisean] Malone smh.

“Should have just named the baby ‘clout’ would have been more meaningful.”