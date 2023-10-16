Blueface has expressed his absolute disgust over his mother, Karlissa Saffold, showing off her tuchas in a leaked photo that has the Internet buzzing.

Saffold took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday (October 15) to post a photo of herself, apparently not realizing that her bare nalgas were fully visible to the world at large. The photo features Saffold bending over, sticking her tongue out, and pointing her booty in the air.

It didn’t take long before the photos went viral on social media, eventually making their way to the “Thotiana” rapper’s timeline, thus prompting his reaction.

“Ewww lol,” he tweeted. “Old lady Booty cheeks [tears of joy emoji] [nauseated face emoji].”

Saffold wasn’t amused. “Now I said it was an accident but it look better than the one you spent your life savings on,” she snapped back.

“Y are you comparing your booty cheeks to the lady I sleep with every night that’s alil creepy lol what is the correlation,” replied Blueface.

Even Saffold’s husband found himself in the midst of the fray. “What the fuck is wrong with you?” he can be heard screaming on Safford’s follow-up Live on Sunday (October 15). “Got people calling me and shit about this!”

Check out the messy exchange below.

Blueface disgusted after his mom accidentally leaks nude photo

Saffold has never been afraid to court controversy — or headlines — as she did last month, when she announced that she wants her son to have another child as soon as possible, and she had a certain Houston Hottie in mind for his next partner.

Saffold took to Instagram Live on September 29 to reveal that she’d love nothing more than for Megan Thee Stallion to be the “Thotiana” rapper’s next baby mama — although Saffold couldn’t help but take a swipe at the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper in the process.

“‘Megan and Blue need to make a baby,’” she said. “Yes, I don’t know why y’all was trying to act like she too good for my son. The bitch just got shot in the foot, come on now. Stop fuckin’ playing with me. My son ain’t about to shoot her in no foot. He might shoot her in that ass, but he ain’t gon’ shoot her in the foot.”

She continued: “Don’t try to play my baby like Megan too good for my son. Bitch, the last n-gga on push-ups right now. No offense! No offense, I mean, ’cause my son been to jail, I fucks with people. You know, it’s a serious situation. But right now, y’all trying to make it like my son ain’t good enough for Megan. Do you see me? Let’s talk about it. She said, ‘You wanna marry Blueface.’ I would marry Dre before I marry Blueface. I’m just saying, look at Dre!”