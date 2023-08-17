Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis haven’t exactly always had the most loving of relationships — and the pair have now proved how volatile things can be with a trip to the studio together.

In a recently surfaced but undated video, the lovebirds — who share two children together — can be seen collaborating on an unnamed song. The song lyric required Alexis to say “last time I checked, I checked out,” but she couldn’t quite make out the words.

After the third failed try, the “Thotiana” rapper lost his cool. “Damn! What the fuck?” he says in the video while slapping his leg. “What don’t you know? WHAT THE HELL! What don’t you know? One plus one equals fucking two. What don’t you know?”

The pair then go back and forth for a little while, with Alexis saying that Blueface is “mean,” after which he offers a half-hearted apology in return. Check out the video below.

Blueface explodes on his girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis for flubbing her lines in the studio https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/b5Tr2wBmqr — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 17, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Jaidyn Alexis has come under fire for her music career.

On Sunday (August 13), Javaughn — the “Thotiana” rapper’s six-year-old son — was asked to share his opinion on Alexis’ song, “Stewie” — and suffice it to say, the boy wasn’t exactly a fan.

“This song sucks,” he said to his mother, who was clearly taken aback by the criticism.

As far as their relationship goes, however, Blue and Jaidyn haven’t always been amicable when it comes to their situation.

Earlier this month, the “Thotiana” rapper took to Twitter to boast about his 12 days of staying loyal to his baby mother — and how he was considering extending it to a third week.

“If I cheat Ima let y’all know ima make this a trend lol today marks 12 days y’all better root for me an encourage me my Bm ain’t been with nobody else in 10 years I can try alil harder this time around I ain’t gone find nobody else like her,” Blueface tweeted. “It’s been about 2 weeks since I cheated I think ima go for 3 she’s worth it.”

A fan then brought up how Blueface has been vexed about the idea of ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock cheating on him when they were together, but the West Coast rhymer explained that was more about Rock’s alleged lying.

“It’s not about cheating it’s about lying I can get over the truth I could never get over a lie,” he replied.