Blueface has returned fire at Lil Baby after the Atlanta rap star dissed him in a snippet of a new song.

On Monday (September 18), the “Thotiana” hitmaker released a new track called “Baby Momma Drama,” which contains a pretty spicy shot at the 4PF frontman.

“Lil Baby thought he knew me [laughs]/ How you let another grown man feel up on your booty?/ Couldn’t be me, boy, I am not a hoochie/ You n-ggas really industry, I am really in the streets,” he raps over a haunting, bass-rumbling beat.

Blueface appears to be referencing photos that went viral this past summer of Lil Baby being awkwardly hugged from behind by sports mogul Michael Rubin at his Fourth of July white party in the Hamptons.

The images raised eyebrows on social media, with even 50 Cent among those baffled by what he saw.

“See this is why I don’t go to no party puffy and them at [side eye emoji],” he wrote on Instagram while sharing one of the photos. “Da fu*k is going on here [facepalm emoji, sulking emoji] get the fu*k off my young [ninja emoji] WTF!”

The Scum Beatz-produced song also finds Blueface bragging about signing both of his baby mommas, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, to his Milf Music label, rekindling his on-again, off-again relationship with the former, and “shooting a n-gga” a week before recording the track.

The accompanying video only adds to the toxicity as it features appearances from Chrisean and her newborn son, whose father is Blueface. The reality star can be seen holding the baby in the studio and at a gas station, as well as kissing her ex-boyfriend on the cheek.

“Baby Momma Drama” arrives shortly after Lil Baby took aim at Blueface on a new song he previewed at a club this past weekend.

Though most of the lyrics in the brief video were incoherent, he could he heard saying: “Put a hunnit up a million times, fuck is a blueface?”

The pair’s feud began in February when Blueface confronted his then-girlfriend Chrisean Rock on Instagram Live over a conversation she had with the My Turn rapper at a party.

“I think you be letting too many rap n-ggas be in your face,” Blue told Chrisean when the topic of them potentially breaking up came up in conversation.

He then quizzed his Crazy In Love co-star about a photo he has of a rapper all up in her face, which she confirmed was Lil Baby. Rock was adamant their conversation was “innocent” and they simply spoke about “work,” but Blueface wasn’t buying it.

“[He told me] I got potential,” Chrisean said, to which Blueface replied: “Potential to what? Fuck him?”

Rock continued to attempt to convince her boyfriend that nothing happened between her and Lil Baby by describing their chat as an “empowerment conversation,” but the interrogation persisted.

“Y’all had an empowerment conversation at 5 a.m?” Blueface replied with a look of disbelief on his face. “With him all up in your face like this? He damn near up in my face, cuz!”

He continued: “He wanna fuck me too? Cuh wanna fuck me? Any n-gga in your face is in my face … It makes no sense … It sounds crazy.”

The drama intensified when Blueface leaked an alleged text exchange between Chrisean Rock and Lil Baby, in which the latter wrote that he’s simply a “big brother” figure and was confused about rumors he had slid into her DMs.

“Met my bitch one time talm bout he ‘big brother,’” Blueface sneered while sharing the screenshot on Twitter. “You ain’t no son to me the truth could never be a dis…I run this shit on sy be mad if you want to bitch post my messages I’m bleeding anything come thru my Territory without checking In welcome to death row.”

The Los Angeles native also claimed that Lil Baby had unknowingly texted his phone, not Chrisean’s, writing: “Ain’t even have to go thru the fone rock gave cuz my number he been texting me the whole time.”