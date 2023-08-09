Blueface has taken a new approach to nurturing his relationship with girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis as he’s gone weeks without cheating on her.

On Tuesday (August 8), the “Thotiana” rapper took to Twitter to boast about his 12 days of staying loyal to his baby mother — and he’s considering extending it to a third week.

“If I cheat Ima let y’all know ima make this a trend lol today marks 12 days y’all better root for me an encourage me my Bm ain’t been with nobody else in 10 years I can try alil harder this time around I ain’t gone find nobody else like her,” Blueface tweeted. “It’s been about 2 weeks since I cheated I think ima go for 3 she’s worth it.”

Check out the rapper’s promise below:

It’s been about 2 weeks since I cheated I think ima go for 3 she’s worth it — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) August 9, 2023

If I cheat Ima let y’all know ima make this a trend lol today marks 12 days y’all better root for me an encourage me my Bm ain’t been with nobody else in 10 years I can try alil harder this time around I ain’t gone find nobody else like her — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) August 9, 2023

A fan then brought up how Blueface has been vexed about the idea of ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock cheating on him when they were together, but the West Coast rhymer explained that was more about Rock’s alleged lying.

“It’s not about cheating it’s about lying I can get over the truth I could never get over a lie,” he replied.

It’s not about cheating it’s about lying 🤥 I can get over the truth I could never get over a lie — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) August 9, 2023

While things seem to be going smoothly between Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis for now, Chrisean Rock has come forward with disturbing allegations against the rapper.

Rock took to Instagram Live on Sunday (August 6) to recall a traumatic event where Blueface allegedly threatened her life, which she said happened months ago while the former couple was in Las Vegas.

“When I was five months pregnant, we was in Vegas and he tried to lay down his rules,” the reality star began. “He’s like, ‘Bitch, don’t talk to that bitch.’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So we go with the homies and shit, and the homie’s girl is being too friendly to Blue. Whatever, she’s from a whole different race. It’s her culture.”

Rock — who is expecting to give birth to Blueface’s child later this year — said she then booked a flight out of Vegas, at which point Blueface began blowing up her phone demanding to know where she was. She met him back at their hotel room, and that’s when Blue allegedly lost his temper.

“He get in my face for real and this is the evilest shit I’ve ever seen him do, and nobody deserves that shit,” she remembered. “He’s like, ‘Shoolyard Crip bitch, look a killer in his eyes. You don’t think I’ll kill you? And kick you in the stomach and you be bleeding for months?’

“Then he took my phone to make sure I wasn’t recording, none of that. Long story short, I try to get up and he like, ‘Make one more step to the door’ … All this shit he doing trying to cap like he cool. Bro, you was fake trying to put fear in my heart at one point.”