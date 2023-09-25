Blueface has sparked outrage by posting a graphic photo of his newborn baby’s “defected” genitals.

The Los Angeles rapper welcomed a son with his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, earlier in September, and during a recent interview with No Jumper, he revealed their child has a hernia and needs surgery.

“I had to go ’cause I guess the baby has a little hernia or something,” he said. “I didn’t make the birth ’cause she didn’t invite me. She didn’t let me know nothing. She was just doing some Instagram stuff so I was just like, ‘Alright, how am I supposed to arrange myself to just get over there?’

“The communication wasn’t there for me to end up there. I just gave her a little bit of time to feel it out, then she finally tells me the baby has a hernia and he’s gonna have surgery or whatever. It’s nothing major, just regular shit. And I was like, ‘Oh, damn,’ so that’s really why I went out there.”

Taking to X on Sunday (September 24), Blueface revealed that the hernia was on his son’s genitals and seemingly blamed Chrisean Rock for the child’s defect due to her smoking and drinking during pregnancy.

“Baby still ain’t had surgery for his hernia,” he wrote. “She lying talm bout he healthy he don’t have a penis cuz the hernia on his balls is so big an she steady on here talking about me an my cock fix our sons cock first then go find somebody else to ride.

“My son not healthy cuz she drank smoked an got hit her whole pregnancy she couldn’t even take 1 month off.”

Blueface proceeded to post a graphic photo of his son’s swollen genitals while stating he pushed for an abortion prior to the child’s birth.

“This what my son dick look like an she worried about me an lil baby cock like bih get our son cock right then do what you want,” he said.

“It’s my son I’ll post cuz dick if I want to tf who gone tell me not to…squabble up or shut up. I had a baby with a crack baby smh it’s my fault to fr can’t cap I tried to get that abortion but she prayed for this shit.”

Blueface’s actions caused a stir on X as users flocked to the platform to express both shock and disgust.

“Just came back from school and the first thing i see on this app is Blueface posting his son’s… WHAT???” one person wrote.

“Lock that Blueface n-gga up PLEASE!!!” another user pleaded, while someone else wrote: “[at this point] the cops need to be called on blueface and chrisean bc a child’s life is in danger.”

Chrisean Rock later went on Instagram Live to address Blueface’s comments about their son’s hernia.

“He do need surgery but he didn’t have surgery,” she said. “He need surgery for his hernia ’cause his daddy ‘gon talk all this bullshit. We gon clear it up. He didn’t get surgery yet, and yes, he do has to get surgery for hernia.

“And then I text him like, ‘What’s up? What we doing? Why are you online talking about his hernia for clout?’ He like, ‘You know my BM.’ He’s being bitter. So personally, I don’t know what to do with a bitch ass n-gga as a baby father.”

Blueface’s manager, Wack 100, also addressed the situation on his Instagram Stories, claiming that the baby is “suffering” and “at risk.”

“While you guys are laughing at #rock this man’s baby is suffering,” he wrote. “No way a real hospital allowed this child to leave their supervision. This ain’t #zues this is real life.

“Blueface can’t find the child to get the baby to proper care. This baby is at risk & needs [to] be in care of a hospital #now.”