Blueface and Floyd Mayweather have been keeping up with one another in the boxing ring, and it seems as though the “Thotiana” rapper may have found a second career.

In a teaser video for the next episode of Crazy in Love, which dropped on Saturday (August 26), the pair can be seen sparring with one another, and are keenly aware that the Zeus Network cameras are following their every move.

At one point during their sparring match, Mayweather can be seen giving Blueface some boxing directions before he remarks, “nope! You gotta make it look good for TV!” which prompts laughter from everyone on the set.

Check it out below.

But this isn’t the first time that the two have set it off with one another in the boxing ring.

Back in May, Blueface teased this sparring session with Money Mayweather in the ring and put himself to the test against one of the best to ever do it.

“Sparring with Floyd in may weather #thezeusnetwork #crazyinlove2 #floydmayweatherpromotions,” Blue wrote underneath the Instagram pictures of his once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — though his caption now suggests that this was all part of filming for the latest episode of his Zeus Network show, which airs Sunday (August 27).

His manager, Wack 100, also shared a photo of the rapper posing with Floyd after their workout, describing it as “business as usual” for the 26-year-old.

While it’s unclear who came out top in the sparring session, Blueface appeared to have impressed Mayweather with his boxing fundamentals.

“What do you think about my skills?” he asked Floyd in a video posted to his Instagram Stories, to which the boxing legend replied: “You gon’ be okay.”

Mayweather also invited Blue to his training camp so he could “sharpen” him up.

Blueface has certainly made an impression since taking up boxing in 2021. That summer, he made his amateur boxing debut against TikTok star Kane Trujillo and won via unanimous decision after three rounds.

More punches were thrown after the final bell, however, when a member of the crowd jumped into the ring immediately after the fight had finished and confronted Blue, who landed a few blows on the man before security broke up the brawl.

Following two scrapped bouts against former NBA player Nick Young and pro gamer/streamer FaZe Temperrr, the lanky Los Angeles native notched his second boxing victory after defeating British TikTok star Ed Mathews in London this past April.

Unfortunately, though, Blueface’s upcoming boxing match against Salt Papi — which was scheduled to take place on October 14 — had to be postponed thanks to 36-year-old Brandon Henry Snell, who allegedly stabbed the rapper while he was working out in California. Snell, for his part, has been arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, though it’s unclear when he’ll be standing trial for the alleged stabbing.