Blueface is definitely the father of Chrisean Rock‘s baby, and the pair confirmed the news together with DNA results on their reality show, Crazy In Love.

In a new clip from the Zeus show that aired on Sunday (August 27), the “Thotiana” rapper received the paternity test – but at first was a bit confused by the language.

“The alleged father is not excluded as the biological father of the fetus,” the paper read – which Blueface at first thought was a way of saying he is not the dad. After further clarification, he realized he indeed was and went in for a kiss from his on-again, off-again girlfriend.

You can view the clip below:

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have one of the most volatile relationships in Hip Hop. In the early stages of Rock’s pregnancy, Blue alleged the child wasn’t his and demanded a paternity test – the result of which is likely what fans watched on Crazy In Love.

The L.A. native claimed Rock had 10 different sexual partners in the last 12 months, so there’s no way the baby could be his.

“To answer y’all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine,” he tweeted at the time. “Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year until I see DNA test then it’s not mine.”

He added: “I know I know y’all thought she was all about me…me too lol but the facts are facts being my BM would be a blessing. She must be currently drinking while pregnant that’s a red flag. It’s not a blueface baby.”

Prior to the results, the rapper came around anyway, acknowledging that there’s a pretty high chance that he is indeed the father.

“That baby diaper finna be shitty as hell, I can see it now,” he said in an Instagram Live in March. “We finna have a doo-doo baby, on God. I done already chalked it up. There’s an eight out of 10 chance it’s mine, I ain’t gonna lie. Them odds is pretty high.

“So people on here that’s like, ‘I thought you said it wasn’t your baby.’ Bitch, I ain’t stupid. I been fucking a bitch. There’s a 20 percent chance it’s not my baby, but there’s an 80 percent chance it is, on God. You hear me? Y’all be more realistic on this muthafucka.”

Although the couple have been broken up, with Blueface being back with his ex Jaidyn Alexis, he was spotted cozied up with a very pregnant Chrisean Rock earlier this month.

It’s unclear if the turbulent couple are back together ahead of the baby’s birth.