Blueface appears to have turned a new leaf, vowing to make peace with the mother of his child, Chrisean Rock.

On Friday (September 22), the controversial rapper — who has previously fired a variety of shots at his baby’s mother — took to Twitter/X where he seemingly defended the reality star despite an ongoing uproar of concern from fans regarding her parenting skills.

“I know she going thru some an it’s not easy no hood harder then parent hood so I’m not gone be mean to her no more cuz her mental state determines how my son day goes,” Blueface wrote. “let’s just encourage her to be more accountable an responsible this time around come on rock we got this I’m here.”

Check out his tweet below:

I know she going thru some an it’s not easy no hood harder then parent hood so I’m not gone be mean to her no more cuz her mental state determines how my son day goes let’s just encourage her to be more accountable an responsible this time around come on rock we got this I’m here — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 22, 2023

Chrisean found herself in the hot seat earlier this week after a video surfaced online that showed Rock shopping at Walmart with her baby in tow. However, for fans, it wasn’t necessarily her location but that her son did not appear to be supported in his carrier and was hanging from the device, that caused concern.

“Bluetooth fix that baby’s neck [exclamation points emojis],” one angry Twitter user vented. “The baby is about to fall out [exclamation points emojis]. Baby Bluetooth is not secured [face with peeking eye emoji, melting face emoji, face plant emoji].

“She’s literally unfit it’s f**king d*sgusting [throwing up emoji] Then, she had that baby in the studio last night music blasting [exclamation point emoji, throwing up emoji].”

The clip didn’t go unnoticed by Blueface, who took to Twitter to add fuel to the fire. “Trust me I’m just as surprised as y’all,” he wrote sarcastically.

Karlissa Safford, Blueface’s mother — who has been outspoken about the continual drama surrounding her son and Chrisean Rock — also chimed in with her two cents.

“Got my baby in the goddamn grocery store with the goddamn shit folded over and he doing a goddamn back bend like he in the goddamn gymnastics already,” she vented on Instagram. “I don’t like none of them muthafuckas. Cali’s first baby daddy, her husband, none of them raggedy muthafuckas. They couldn’t lift more weights than me.”

related news Chrisean Rock Already Planning Next Baby: ‘I’m Getting Pregnant In Six Weeks’ September 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Chrisean Rock recently revealed her plans to change the name of her newborn baby to Blueface’s after initially calling him Chrisean Malone Jr. — despite her long-running issues with the “Thotiana” rapper.

“Yes, n-gga, changing his name,” she said on Instagram Live. “I’m sayin’ like, [Blueface] has two sons and neither one of them are Juniors, so I feel like — I mean, I was gonna name my kid after Blue. It’s just like, y’all knew what the fuck was going on.”

The current nature of her relationship with Blueface — who she broke up with earlier this year — remains unclear as she referred to them as “friends with benefits,” but also brushed it off as a joke.