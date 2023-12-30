Blueface has reacted in a rather predictable way to a recent viral video, where women revealed that they’d rather be single and struggling than be his next baby mama.

The interview was conducted by 856 Entertainment, who asked a group of women whether they’d rather be the baby mama of the “Thotiana” rapper or be single and struggling. And all the women in the video — which dropped on Monday (December 25) — answered that they’d rather be the harder solo life.

Blueface found out about the interview on Wednesday (December 27) and threw Black women, wholesale, under the bus for the comments.

“All black women would choose to be single moms on government assistance over any man that’s been scientifically proven before Blueface don’t blame me [laughing face emoji],” he wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Blueface has made problematic comments about Black women.

Over the summer, Jaidyn Alexis — one of Blueface’s two baby mamas — released a track called “Stewie,” presumably in response to recent social media jokes that she looks like Stewie Griffin from the popular adult animated comedy series Family Guy. It was not a particularly captivating song on its own, but certain lyrics caught people’s attention nonetheless.

I love the way you love me/ It’s only ugly bitches commenting I’m ugly (Is you blind hoe?)/ I’ll be Stewie for that money/ My first song bump, and your coochie hella bumpy/ You been one/ Took too many dicks, now you funky/ Why would I look for a new n-gga with my good eye,” she raps on the track.

The track and its accompanying video, which were posted to Blueface’s YouTube account, were immediately criticized online, particularly for Alexis’ n-word use. Blueface, however, didn’t seem to be bothered by it.

The “Thotiana” rapper said he approves of the use of the word because “her kids are Black.”

Not all women, however, are tolerant of Blueface’s claims, as Soulja Boy’s baby mother proved when she slapped him with a defamation suit on Saturday (December 23).

According to legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Jackilyn Martinez has accused the “Thotiana” rhymer of making false and defamatory statements about her as well as her child, including that he hooked up with Martinez ahead of her baby shower.

The comments were made earlier this week during a heated argument on Instagram Live between Blueface and Soulja Boy, which erupted after the two began sparring over who would win in a Verzuz battle.

“I already fucked your baby mama… I already beat you to the punch,” Blue told Big Draco. “I fucked your baby mama the day before your baby shower.”

He also made several lurid posts about her on X (formerly Twitter), including one that read: “Soulja kissing dick every time he see his child [crying face emoji] might be my kid he ain’t even get the DNA test.”

Upon catching wind of the salacious allegations, Martinez took to social media where she threatened to pursue legal action against the offbeat rapper.

“The statements made about me are defamatory and false and my lawyers have sent a cease-and-desist to Blueface,” she wrote.