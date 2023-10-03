Blueface has issued a response after the man he shot at made fun of him in a series of comical courtroom selfies.

Amid the West Coast rapper’s hearing on Monday (October 2), victim Kentabius Traylor pulled out his phone, took pictures of himself — with Blueface looking displeased in the background — and uploaded them to Twitter.

“Pussy ass n-gga [Clown face emoji],” Traylor tweeted.

“[Clown emojis] I should slap the back of this n-gga head … and his humpy dumpy ass,” he said in a corresponding tweet.

Blueface responded to the man with a series of crying laughing emojis, and said, “This man showed up to court told on me just to take a picture wit me.”

Blueface was sentenced to serious probation time thanks to his role in a Las Vegas, NV, strip club shooting that left a man injured.

The problematic rapper was previously brought before court to answer for the charges. Kentabius Traylor testified about the incident — which happened back in 2022 — and told the judge that Blueface began shooting at him after he made a comment about the car he was driving.

Clark County District Court judge Kathleen E. Delaney then sentenced Blueface to 24 to 60 months in prison — but because it is a suspended sentence, those months will merely be served as probation.

As part of the terms of his probation, Blueface is not allowed to be in possession of any alcohol or drugs, and neither is he allowed to be in possession of any weapons (including guns). He is also not allowed to be in the Strip corridor, or the Downtown corridor, of Las Vegas, unless he has to be there for work. And if he violates any terms of his probation, Blueface will be ordered to serve the remainder of his time in prison.

Blueface pleaded guilty to one felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and one misdemeanor battery charge.

He was also looking at attempted murder charges, but those charges were dismissed as part of his probation.

The plea marks the end of a contentious case that allegedly all began with a bad joke.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Blueface was at the Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas in October 2022 when his alleged shooting victim apparently made a joke about the rapper talking with “some females in a cheap vehicle.”

After the joke didn’t go down well, members of Blueface’s crew allegedly hit the man “multiple times.” When he tried to leave in his truck, Blueface allegedly fired shots at the man’s vehicle as he fled the scene.

Police say multiple bullet marks were left on the truck, while the man suffered a “bullet graze wound” on his left hand.

Shortly after Blueface was arrested in connection with the shooting, a man claiming to be the owner of the Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club said the establishment was forced to close because of the “gang-related activities” Blueface brought into the venue. He also wants to see the rapper either spend “the rest of his life in prison” or “pay us until the day he leaves this earth.”