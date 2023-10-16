Blueface’s mom Karlissa Saffold Harvey accidentally uploaded a nude booty pic to Instagram, prompting a tongue-in-cheek from the 26-year-old rapper, as the two playfully teased each other about the incident.

The discussion between Blueface and his mom has been a hot talking point – even more than the image itself – with many fans in shock at how the rapper was able to joke about seeing his nude mother trending online.

Blueface perform at O2 Academy Brixton on November 20, 2019 in London, England.

Karlissa Safford uploads explicit booty pic to Instagram

On Sunday 15 October, 2023, Blueface‘s mom sent shockwaves around social media as she posted a picture of herself bending over and taking a selfie in a bathroom to Instagram Stories. The image revealed her bare backside in a mirror, which was hanging over a toilet.

Safford can also be seen sticking her tongue out to the camera.

Blueface responds to his mom

The image quickly found its way on other social media platforms and captured the attention of the Thotiana rapper himself.

Blueface responded to his mom’s nude booty pic on X, formerly known as Twitter, and he didn’t seem particularly enthused.

“Ewww lol,” he tweeted. “Old lady Booty cheeks [tears of joy emoji] [nauseated face emoji].”

Many people online also shared their thoughts on the image.

Replying to Blueface’s tweet, one person said: ‘Yeah yo mamma wild lmao.’

‘Starting to think the whole damn family industry plants after that one’ another commented.

Karlissa Safford claps back at Blueface in series of Instagram stories

After the nude image of her went viral, Karlissa Safford took to Instagram stories to apologize for the photo.

In a post she wrote, “I promise I did not moon y’all for clout. Hell my daddy called me about see my old rusty a**.

“That was an accident. I sent it to my husband,” she added. “Y’all ain’t worth my a** for clout.”

The 51-year-old also caught wind of her son’s reaction and appeared to fire back at him.

“Now I said it was accident BN But it look better than the one you spend yo life savings on,” she wrote, reportedly referring to rumors of Blueface spending $30,000 on a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) for his partner, Jaidyn Alexis.

“Y are you comparing your booty cheeks to the lady I sleep with every night that’s a lil creepy lol[.] What is the correlation[?],” Blueface tweeted in response.

However, Blueface’s mom clapped back, saying: “Keep trying me and I’ll post the before pictures I gave you a head start MF keep playing.”