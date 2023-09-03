Blueface has revealed himself to be a fan of his baby mama’s plastic surgery, bragging that he’d be investing in some more for her in the near future.

The “Thotiana” rapper took to Twitter on Saturday (September 2) to make the announcement, promising to spend even more money the next time Jaidyn Alexis decides to go under the knife.

“I think my Bm ass looks great feels great taste great I’m da only one in there so y would we care [laughing face emoji],” he wrote. “best 30k I ever spent that’s the hottest topic rn I’m invested.”

He continued: “We will go back for the legs when she gets tired of walking….my BM don’t never walk.”

Last month, the “Thotiana” rapper posted a video of Alexis, with whom he shares two children, talking on the phone to her friend wearing barely-there booty shorts and showing off her cakes.

“Look at them doughs!” he can be heard saying off-camera, as Alexis turns to him, smiles, then turns back to finish her conversation, as their children are seen playing in the background.

Despite their unconventional relationship, Blueface and Alexis seem to be very happy with one another.

Last month, Blueface also gifted her with a Mercedes G-Wagon.

The surprise went down on August 2, with the “Thotiana” rapper blindfolding Jaidyn as he led her up to her new gift. Upon taking off the blindfold and having a hard time believing that the new wheels were really hers, Blue told her: “You know you a superstar and shit now. You can’t just be [riding in anything].”

Moments later, the pair were riding out with their two kids in the back while rocking to Jaidyn’s recent single, “Stewie.”

Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis got back together earlier this year amid the former’s split from Chrisean Rock, who is currently pregnant with his child. The exes went tit-for-tat on Twitter for a few days, with Chrisean accusing the Los Angeles native of driving her to drink.

But it seems that Blueface may have finally crossed a line with his tweets, in which he claimed that Rock was nothing more than a “side bitch” this whole time.