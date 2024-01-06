Blueface and NLE Choppa are trading shots online after agreeing to boxing each other, and it’s starting to get personal.

On Thursday (January 4), the Memphis native tweeted an open challenge to the “Thotiana” hitmaker, who responded by accepting. However, there already seem to be problems in the arrangement as Blue shared a fake flyer of the fight online, then took to social media on Saturday (January 6) and claimed that his opponent is already backing out.

“Cuz don’t want to squabble,” he said. “The n-gga start putting shit in motion, like, ‘Wait, I didn’t negotiate my terms of the deal.’ Like, what?

“That’s my fault for getting worked up, though. You know why it’s my fault? ’Cause the n-gga’s a Muslim, a vegan and a Crip, so it’s like a n-gga like that, he don’t even know himself.”

Soon after, the “Slut Me Out” rapper clapped back in a social media clip of his own.

“I’m the one that asked you to fight,” Choppa said. “So now it’s like you on some clout-chasing shit… You posted a flyer and we ain’t negotiated nothing. He says, ‘Oh, you say that you don’t want to fight; you getting cold feet.’

“No, n-gga, I’m just saying, why’d you post my face on a flyer with a whole website […] so you false advertising.”

Blueface says NLE Choppa is trying to get out of boxing matchhttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/fDc0WhUV1q — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 6, 2024

The initial boxing challenge came shortly Blueface threw shade at NLE Choppa on the remix to his fiancée Jaidyn Alexis’ viral song, “Barbie,” on which he also namedropped Offset, Cardi B and Soulja Boy.

“Oh, N-L-E baby mama wanna hit/ Why you lying ’bout the number, bitch? You know I got the digits/ I ain’t never pulled it out and ain’t have a bitch to kiss it,” he rapped.

In response, the 21-year-old called out the Southern California MC in a since-deleted post on Twitter, writing: “I hit you personally to stop speaking on me I thought shit was understood. Bet that.”

The Crazy In Love star fired back by calling NLE a “Muslim vegan” and claiming responsibility for his career, saying: “N-ggas rap about my wesydes all year long and mad when I rap about his. She decided to indulge in the circus on her own free recognizance she entered the chat nobody safe.

“I’m not worried about a Muslim vegan cryp on sY bet that small fry… squabble up or shut up.”

He added: “I KNO NLE baby momma wanna hit. I put lil bro on anyway.”