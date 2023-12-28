Blueface‘s name continues to attract attention despite the controversy surrounding him at all times — Brandy‘s daughter, who recently launched her own podcast, seems privy to that.

The Los Angeles native will be featured on the sophomore episode of the I Shouldn’t Have Said That, created and hosted by 21-year-old Sy’rai Smith. On Tuesday (December 26), the show’s official Instagram account shared footage of the Los Angeles rhymer on set, presumably to shoot for the podcast.

In the video, Blue could be seen eating a piece of Smith’s signature fried chicken and approving even of it with a nod.

“Y’all see it. Come on somebody,” she said. “Yes, I wish I had more to give everybody else.”

“Na she wrong for not having chicken for everybody,” one social media user joked in the comments section of the above post, while another added: “He doesn’t deserve chicken from the vocal bible.”

As for Brandy, she’s yet to make an appearance on her daughter’s podcast. In the meantime, she got her own fans in the holiday spirit with the release of Christmas With Brandy, which was released last month via Motown Records.

“For all my beautiful fans, my new album ‘Christmas With Brandy’ comes out November 10,” she wrote upon announcing the project in October. “I feel so blessed to be able to create an album surrounding joy, Family, love and quality divine time with the ones you love.”

The 11-track album features several covers of holiday favorites, including “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “Jingle Bells” and “Deck The Halls.” Additionally, it also contains original songs such as “Feels Different” and “Somebody’s Waiting.” Sy’rai, who also makes music like her mother, duets with B Rocka on the song “Christmas Gift.”

In mid-November, the R&B veteran and Heather Graham starred Best. Christmas. Ever!, which premiered on Netflix.