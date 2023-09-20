Blueface is never far from controversy, and it’s now been alleged that he slept with one of DJ Akademiks’ previous girlfriends by Wack 100.

Wack and Adam22 reunited for an episode of their joint show on No Jumper earlier this week where the 43-year-old music industry veteran claimed that the catalyst behind Ak and Blue’s friction is because of a woman.

“Nephew forgive me, Ak’s hating on Blueface cus Blueface knocked his broad down,” Wack claimed. “You notice how he came out of nowhere with it? I ain’t gonna tell you which one. That’s Ak, it goes down like that.

“I watched Ray J hit LaDanian Tomlinson’s wife when he was still with the Chargers. Muthafucka can’t tell me nothing. I done seen the best of the best get hit. So whatever Ak had to say about Blueface — Ak that’s my brother — but now we gotta clear it up and let people know why you so butthurt.”

He continued to say that Blueface didn’t know it was Ak’s girl at the time: “In [Blueface] defense, he didn’t know. He didn’t just go after his broad but it popped up it happened and Ak went through the phone and he found some shit and next you know he going at Blueface.”

Watch the clip below:

Adam22 was dubious of Wack’s claims and believed he might be talking about a different girl than Akademiks’ current girlfriend.

Ak also accused Wack of lying about Blueface being romantically involved with his girl in the No Jumper comment section. “Wack lying like hell,” he testified.

Akademiks and Blueface have been beefing since the top of the year and the rapper’s baby mama, Chrisean Rock, has even gotten in the middle of the feud as well.

Rock put Ak on blast and dared him to get in the ring and box Blueface, who moonlights as a fighter. “Fuck your fat ass,” she said in an Instagram Live in August. “You gonna get in the ring and get fucked up.”

In response, Ak said: “I can’t co-sign a woman who’s pregnant, who’s supposed to be full of joy and love, actin’ the way you do.”

Earlier this year, the “Thotiana” rapper challenged Akademiks to a fight. The spat between the pair began when they traded shots about each other’s careers and supposed financial struggles on Twitter.

Blueface then added fuel to the feud when he called out the media personality during a No Jumper interview for hate-watching his Crazy In Love reality series, which followed his turbulent relationship with Chrisean.

Ak then claimed during a Twitch stream that Blueface’s $1.5 million “camouflage” house was in pre-foreclosure and challenged the rapper to provide financial documents to prove him wrong.

It turned out there was some truth to this claim as Blueface subsequently explained in a tweet that his lender was trying to repossess the property due to an excessive number of “nuisance” calls.