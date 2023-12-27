Blueface frequently flexes the wealth that he has accumulated over his career, and he has now illustrated it by sharing footage of a minor setback inside his newly purchased house.

Last week, the Los Angeles native revealed that he bought the mother of his child, Jaidyn Alexis, a four-story home as a Christmas present. On Monday (December 25), he posted a video in which he and their son Javaughn enter the unit’s elevator, only for it to jam.

“I think we are stuck,” the child can be heard saying, which his father reacted to in a social media post: “that’s a real life Rich problem.”

Check out the video below:

We stuck in the elevator at my BM house 😂 that’s a real life Rich problem 🎪🎁 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) December 26, 2023

As for his other former partner, Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s drama continues to reach new heights with each passing day, as they are still arguing over who the father of her child truly is.

The “Thotiana” rapper stopped by Local Hood News on Christmas Eve, where he continued to dish on the paternity of his ex-girlfriend’s son, who he helped raised up until recently.

“I think it’s her ex, honestly,” the 26-year-old rapper said. “They been known to deal longer than we been known to deal, while we was continuing to deal. I think the baby looks like him. I got kids already so I’m expecting something.”

Blueface claimed that he’s already taken a DNA test that ruled him out of the running to be the father of Chrisean Jr., though he is open to posting the paperwork for a payday.

“It’s been scientifically proven that’s not my child. Swabbed him,” he added.

“I got paid to do that first lil issues. If somebody were to pay me $100,000 to show the DNA test, shoot it.”

The West Coast rhymer also joked that the baby resembles NBA legend Charles Barkley more than him.