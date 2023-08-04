Blueface‘s current girlfriend and mother of two of his children, Jaidyn Alexis, is now the proud owner of a Mercedes G-Wagon.

The surprise went down on Wednesday (August 2), with the “Thotiana” rapper blindfolding Jaidyn as he led her up to her new gift. Upon taking off the blindfold and having a hard time believing that the new wheels were really hers, Blue told her: “You know you a superstar and shit now. You can’t just be [riding in anything].”

Moments later, the pair were riding out with their two kids in the back while rocking to Jaidyn’s recent single, “Stewie.”

You can check out the clips below:

Blueface surprises his “superstar” GF Jaidyn Alexis with a new Mercedes G-Wagon 🎁 https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/MSepV5zIi1 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 3, 2023

Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis got back together earlier this year amid the former’s split from Chrisean Rock, who is currently pregnant with his child. Last week, the exes went tit-for-tat on Twitter for a few days, with Chrisean accusing Los Angeles native of driving her to drink.

But it seems that Blueface may have finally crossed a line with his recent tweets, in which he claimed that Rock was nothing more than a “side bitch” this whole time.

“When that lie detector test episode drop you guys will understand y I demoted chrisean to side bih,” he wrote, referring to the former couple’s reality TV show. “Yo main bih gotta keep it [100] even when it hurts the position I’m in my main gotta listen over a jail call if need be it’s a lot of assets involved I can’t depend on no liar.”

“What side bitch?” Chrisean Rock replied. “If u had bitches n I had n-ggas I say it was a regular toxic situation …we fell out cuz I don’t want you controlling me. ‘You ain’t my bitch if I can’t control u.’ it was cool till u started saying only u can cheat.”

She continued: “You wanted to fuck with other bitches. I never was yours I just loved you for a season of my life and that’s all. You wanted to do u, so I did me simple. Then I got tired of that so I went on bout my way fr I rather make bread alone then with someone that really ain’t with me.

“You tweeting because you are blocked. No more coochie for u blue if it ain’t you pussy no more bitch. I don’t wan fuck with u only wen I wan fuck with u so fuck u. Yo bitch ass called 5times from no caller ID. I’ma unblock yo bitch ass wen da baby gets here but for now enjoy pretending by all means I don’t give a fuck.”