Blueface has reportedly gone to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to turn himself in for a probation violation stemming from “baby mama drama.”

According to multiple online requests, the “Thotiana” rapper may end up serving up to a year in prison as a result.

Undated footage featuring the rapper has emerged on social media, and leading to speculation that Blueface will, in fact, be away from the public eye for up to the next year.

His mother, Karlissa Saffold then took to her own social media pages on Friday (January 12) to suggest that Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock had a hand in her son’s situation.

“Jaidyn got him one charge, Rock got him the one that violated the other,” she wrote. “That’s why it’s so quiet. Praying everyone now understands why I didn’t want them together. Because parents want the best for their children.”

She continued: “I love them all but not together. Praying for everyone to listen to their parents [prayer hands emoji]. My baby is in jail and my heart is broken again. Because they don’t listen.”

Saffold then went into detail, suggesting that “Baby Mama #1” (Jaidyn Alexis) “threw a glass at security,” while “Baby Mama #2” (Chrisean Rock) “hit a fan,” and that their refusal to come forward and tell the authorities what happened has reportedly landed her son in jail.

Regardless of the details surrounding Blueface’s unfortunate circumstances, the “Thotiana” rapper was on probation stemming from a 2022 shooting incident that saw a Las Vegas business get forced into closing its doors.

In October 2022, the he was involved in a shooting at the Euphoria Gentlemen’s Club situated on the Las Vegas Strip, which resulted in one man being injured.

The controversial rapper (real name Johnathan Porter) was originally ordered to pay $13 million to the club to cover lost revenue, lease charges, and lost wages.

Blueface was originally charged with attempted murder over the incident, but he later accepted a plea deal which saw the charges reduced to battery and discharging a firearm.

He avoided any jail time but was sentenced to three years probation and banned from owning drugs, alcohol, and weapons, and is not allowed to be in Las Vegas unless it is for work.

Violation of these terms would see him serve the rest of his sentence in prison.

Blueface has also been ordered to pay the club owner $14,386,164.23 due to his failure to pay the damages and additional interest being added to the original amount of $13 million.