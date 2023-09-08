Blueface has exhibited questionable parenting skills for quite some time — and this latest video does him no favors in the fatherhood department.

In a video posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (September 7), the “Thotiana” rapper can be seen quizzing six-year-old, Javaughn Porter, about the lyrical content of his songs. When Javaughn comes up short, Blueface feigns devastation.

“You see how you do?” he said. “You know NBA Youngboy’s song. You don’t know my song. You don’t know none of my songs. You don’t know not one song? […] I’m going to cry.”

Check out the video below.

This isn’t the first time that Blueface has been hard on his young son.

Recently, he came under fire when he dragged his son into the domestic drama that has kept him in the news cycle over the past few years, asking the child if his mother has been cheating on him or not.

During an Instagram Live stream on August 30, the Los Angeles native repeatedly probed six-year-old Javaughn Porter, asking: “Yo mama be cheating? You ever seen her with another man?”

“When your mom be taking you to school, she be talkin’ to other people?” he said, continuing the interrogation about girlfriend and baby mama Jaidyn Alexis. “When she drop you off, she don’t say hi to no men?”

After the boy continually denied the infidelity questions, Blueface even threatened him and his mother with lie detector tests. “Gonna put you on a lie detector test,” he told Alexis before turning his attention to his son, saying: “We gon’ put you through a lie detector test too.”

In late July, he admitted to the six-year-old that he’d be “upset” if he came out as gay, but said he’d love him regardless.

The “Thotiana” rapper already caused a stir earlier that month when he asked Javaughn if he was homosexual because he was looking for snacks in the kitchen instead of ogling strippers who were dancing in the living room.

Despite the backlash over those comments, Blueface decided to once again quiz his young son about his sexuality in a video posted to his Instagram Stories.

“Are you gay?” he asked his son while sitting his baby daughter on his lap. “Hey guys, he’s not gay. We got hope. Do you know what gay is?”

“No, I really don’t,” Javaughn replied. “What else you got? What else you got?”

“Okay, well, if you ever decide to be gay, I’ll be upset, but I will still love you,” Blueface then said. “And I will still support you and take care of you.”

“I’m not that,” Jauvaugn concluded.